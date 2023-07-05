Liberation war hero laid to rest

Online Reporter

VICTORIA Falls based war veteran Cde Phenias Mathe who died at Mpilo Central Hospital after a long illness has been declared a liberation war hero. He was 73.

Cde Mathe, a former Zpra freedom fighter was buried at the Chinotimba cemetery in Victoria Falls where he was given a 12-volley military gun salute. Scores of residents from across the social and political divide attended the burial, which was characterised by the singing of revolutionary songs led by Zanu-PF members and mostly the youth.

Chief Mourner, Hwange District Development Coordinator Mr Simon Muleya said Zimbabwe enjoys independence and some freedoms because of people like Cde Mathe who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country. He implored youths to emulate such leaders who put their love for their country first.

Speaking at the funeral service, Zanu-PF candidate for Hwange West Cde Philani Moyo who is also the coordinator for Matabeleland North inter-religious association for peace and development described Cde Mathe as a peaceful person. “Cde Mathe was a man of peace and he fought for our land to be peaceful and free. Therefore, we as a people should continue being harmonious, especially as we move toward elections.

As a coordinator of IAPD, I preach peace and unity among us wherever I go in Lupane, Tsholotsho, and Hwange. “During these elections let there be change, let people not be harassed, beaten, or have their houses burnt. It is not good for our heroes who fought so much for unity and peace in the country to see us fight,” said Mr Moyo. Cde Mathe was born in Lukuze, Chief Nekatambe area in Hwange on 2 January 1951.

He attended Mbizha primary school and only went as far as Standard 1 because of the war. He stayed home helping with domestic duties before he got a job under the Rhodesian Railway at Matetsi siding. He worked at other places before he and other boys left their community in 1977 to join the liberation struggle.

He was among those that got selected to go to Angola for military training as ZPRA personnel. After the training, he was posted to Hurungwe and later withdrawn back to Makeni in Zambia where he was at the Zapu workshop where all ZPRA trucks and cars were serviced. He was distributing supplies to different transit camps and training centers in Zambia and Angola.

His first wife died in a bombing raid during the war outside the country. After the war, he was one of those who carried ZPRA weapons from Zambia to the Gwayi River Assembly point. After demobilisation at independence, he was attested into Zimbabwe National Army and later retired to worked for various organisations as a mechanic. He is survived by one wife, five children and 19 grandchildren. He fell ill in 2016 and had been in and out of hospital until his death.