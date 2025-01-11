Liberation War Heroine burial set for Nkulumane Heroes Acre

Trish Mukwazo

CDE Sinikiwe Ndlovu, who recently passed away at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, has been conferred with Liberation War Heroine status. She will be laid to rest on Monday, 13 January, at the Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Nkulumane.

Cde Ndlovu, affectionately known as Sanele Nyathi during the armed struggle, died at the age of 65. She resided in Nkulumane 12 suburb.

In a statement, Zanu PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda, confirmed her status.

“This letter serves to confirm that the late Cde Sinikiwe Ndlovu has been declared a liberation war heroine. She passed away on 7 January 2024 at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo and will be buried at Nkulumane Heroes’ Acre, Bulawayo, on 13 January 2024,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu left Rhodesia in April 1977, heading to Selebi-Phikwe Camp in Botswana under Commander Smart Sibanda. She was later transferred to Lusaka, Zambia, at the VC Transit Camp, where she underwent primary military training in the First Battalion Detachment.

“She mastered guerrilla tactics, including judo, crawling, rolling, toi toi, and singing freedom songs, among other exercises. Unfortunately, she could not graduate at Mkushi Training Centre, as the last group was bombed by the Smith Regime. Following the ceasefire, she received repatriation forms and returned to Zimbabwe,” said Cde Sibanda.

Upon her return to Luveve at Thembiso Children’s Home, Cde Ndlovu met her husband, former freedom fighter Leonard Ndlovu, and the couple had five children.

“She is survived by her husband, three children, and four grandchildren,” added Cde Sibanda.