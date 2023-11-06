Liberation war heroine dies

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

Normah Tshuma, a distinguished Liberation War Heroine, passed away on October 31, 2023, at BLK-MAX hospital in India after a prolonged illness.

She will be laid to rest on November 10, 2023, at Nkulumane Heroes Acre in Bulawayo.

Tshuma was married to Brigadier General EV Tshuma, a fellow freedom fighter, in 1984. They had two sons and multiple grandchildren.

Born on December 18, 1960, Tshuma grew up with a deep love for her country, influenced by her father who was a freedom fighter. Leaving her teaching career behind, she joined the liberation struggle in 1977 after being inspired by ZIPRA cadres.

Surviving a brutal attack on the Mkushi Base, Tshuma continued her quest for Zimbabwe’s freedom. She received military training in Zambia and Bulgaria, where she also pursued her education, earning a Degree in sociology from the University of Sofia in 1982.

After Zimbabwe gained independence, Tshuma worked at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe before following her passion for education as a teacher and later as a researcher.

As a wife, mother, and grandmother, she decided to take a step back from active work but remained a wellspring of knowledge until her passing.