Licence plate of getaway vehicle in Bulawayo $4million heist, captured on camera

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE number plate of the vehicle which was used for the EcoBank armed robbery on Thursday in Bulawayo has been revealed as AGP 2333 although its registration cannot be verified.

Police have since confirmed that US$4 million was stolen.

The six masked suspects got away in a white Ford Ranger that was pictured by members of the public loading the loot at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fife Street.

According to a shaken witness: “As the safeguard workers were trying to get safes From the bank a Ford ranger open truck appeared with six man wearing face masks and all of a sudden they shot into the sky once and the safeguard workers all lay on the ground and the robbers dragged the safes into their vehicle and sped off along George Silundika Street. They had pistols.”

According to the bank employee, “The money was being taken to Harare by Safeguard security.”

“The robbers took the money from the security guards’ hands outside the bank when they were about to load it into the car,” the Ecobank worker added.