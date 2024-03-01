Life after football for Machazane

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

FORMER CAPS United, Highlanders, Harare City and Dynamos FC defender Marshall Machazane has joined Greenfuel as fitness trainer.

The team manager for Greenfuel Paida Kuziva Madziro confirmed that Machazane joined Greenfuel in January this year. He said they are happy to have him as their fitness trainer and they value his experience and professionalism.

What he learnt in Spain they believe will be handy.

He ended his football playing days on a high as he funded his trip to an exchange programme in Spain at one of the world’s biggest clubs, Barcelona to boost his life as a coach after retirement.

“We are happy to have him in our team and it’s a blessing to have such a guy in the community as he is great inspiration for young and upcoming footballers and his experience will be put to great use at Greenfuel,” said Madziro.

Machazane, a hardworking defender who could play either on the flanks or central defence, is one of a few players who turned out for the three giants of Zimbabwean football clubs which are Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United.

He was part of the last Highlanders squad to win the League title in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu and participated in the African Champions League in which they were knocked out by Aly Ahly in 2007.

The veteran defender is also a holder of a Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Level One coaching certificate.

In 2023 Machazane got his first coaching post at Real Betis Academy where he was welcomed and appreciated in their technical team for his experience and knowledge as a former football player.