Life after lockdown: What’s the first thing you’re going to do?

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabweans are looking forward to the relaxation of restrictions brought about by the national lockdown which was expected to end tomorrow but has been extended by another two weeks.

Many businesses were hoping to resume operations on Monday but what is however, clear is that most restrictions will remain in force as the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

Many people have been planning and preparing for life after the lockdown which has seen many people spending the greater part of the five past weeks confined to their homes as only those in essential services were reporting for work.

Actress Bathabile Dlamini said once the lockdown is declared over, she will take the opportunity to drive out and enjoy the environment outside the home.

“The first thing I’d do is take a walk or drive to town, visit Matopos even. I like to travel when I’m free so I’ll definitely go to the city’s outskirts to explore and appreciate all the things that I was taking for granted before lockdown,” said Dlamini.

Former beauty queen, Sibusisiwe Dube said she would definitely visit her family.

“The first thing I’ll do after lockdown is to show gratitude to my family and friends by making sure I spend more time with them.”

Since hair salons and beauty parlours have been closed for the past month, the lockdown has been a nightmare for most as they could not get their hair, manicure and pedicures done. As such, some said this would be their first stop.

“The first thing I’ll do is to go to the hair salon. My hair is a mess. Also, I’ll buy a two litre Coca-Cola, move around the city, visit family and even organise a sleep over at one of my friends’ house and catch up with them,” said singer Skhu.

For one Bradley Moyo, the first thing he will do, like Skhu, is to visit his barber.

“My hair and beard need to be attended to. I have never gone for so long without a shave and it’s become irritating. My barber lives on the other end of the city so he can’t come over to my place and I can’t travel to him for a haircut,” said Moyo.

Power FM’s DJ Scott is also among those impatiently waiting to visit the barber.

“I’m looking like a terrorist who’s been in a hideout for a long time so the first thing I’ll do is go and get a haircut and shave as I don’t have a shaving machine.”

It seems those who work at salons are also missing their clients as a barber, Boysie Moyo, said he cannot wait to go back to work.

“I just want to go back to work. That’s the first thing I’ll do. For these past weeks under lockdown, I haven’t been receiving money as there haven’t been clients to talk about,” said Moyo.

Fitness enthusiasts have also been finding the going tough without their favourite gyms and trainers.

“Hitting the gym is the first thing I want to do when these restrictions have been lifted. I miss working out in a fully equipped gym,” said MC Ndaba Speaks.

Former Miss Zimbabwe, Lorraine Maphala-Phiri said she is not turning down any event she is invited to after lockdown.

“I’m definitely going to set up a digital business and I’m saying yes to all events I’m invited to as I’ve been self-isolating all my adult life, now I don’t want to do so anymore.”

Most artistes said they looked forward to getting their careers up and running.

Musician Jah Prayzah whose album launch was affected by the lockdown, said he will soon after the lockdown, meet his team.

“The first thing I’ll do is meet my team to decide on the way forward regarding our album yet to be launched,” he said.

South Africa-based maskandi musician, Intombi Yabelungu said her focus is on shooting her music video.

“There was a music video that I wanted to shoot before the lockdown and plans were at an advanced stage,” she said.

Rapper Cal Vin who has been hard at work recording his album at his home studio during the lockdown, said he plans to release the album soon after the lockdown.

Fans who have their lives revolving around sporting events such as football and cricket said they looked forward to games resuming.

“I miss watching football with my friends at a bar or my house and braaing,” said Mr George Nkala.

Radio personality, MisRed who said she enjoys travelling around the world, said she cannot wait to travel outside the country to be with those she loves. — @bonganinkunzi