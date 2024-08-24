Life-changing projects have endeared the Second Republic

Zimbabwe on Thursday celebrated yet another development milestone when President Mnangagwa commissioned the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport VVIP State Pavilion.

The pavilion was constructed as part of the broader Airport rehabilitation under a US$153-million loan facility from China.

The RGM International Airport modernisation is one of the Second Republic’s flagship projects and is expected to become a regional aviation hub handling up to six million passengers annually.

The completion of the pavilion is expected to attract new airlines thereby increasing tourist arrivals. The expansion of the RGM International Airport is one of the many life-changing infrastructural development projects implemented by Government cross the country during the past few years.

Communities have in fact started enjoying the fruits of the Government’s Devolution Policy whereby the priority lists of development projects being implemented are coming from the people.

Government is availing resources to local authorities who in consultation with the people decide on projects to implement.

This has seen councils constructing clinics, schools, bridges, roads and many other such facilities meant to improve the people’s livelihoods.

Most services are now within walking distance in many areas as Government through councils, is pushing for services to be at the people’s doorsteps. Several clinics have been built in Matabeleland and similar developments are happening in different parts of the country as Government works to improve the provision of health and other services.

It is these life-changing projects which have endeared the Second Republic Government to the people much to the chagrin of doomsayers.

The major projects that have either been completed or are at different stages of completion include the reconstruction of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post, the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden and construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani among others.

President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to maintain and preserve the infrastructure being built across the country.

“Let us work together to ensure that our infrastructure remains a symbol of our renowned Zimbabwean character and a beacon of our nation’s strength and resilience,” said President Mnangagwa.

The infrastructural development projects being implemented by Government and local authorities are meant to create an enabling environment for economic growth hence the need for all citizens to put shoulder to the wheel as we build the Zimbabwe we all want.