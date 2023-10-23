Lifestyle event, Jameson Connects comes to Zim

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

TOP lifestyle event, Jameson Connects is set to host its first edition in Harare next week Saturday.

In a statement, organisers revealed that the event will be held at Jam Tree Restaurant.

“The world-renowned Jameson Connects is finally making its debut in Harare this November at Jam Tree Restaurant. Jameson Connects promises to bring an unforgettable day of fun, music, culture, connections and of course, unforgettable experiences,” reads the statement.

The event which promotes the Jameson Whiskey will see a lineup of artistes including Nutty O, ExQ, Tammy Moyo, Feli Nandi, Reverb 7 and Rax the DJ taking to the stage.

It has been hosted in many countries worldwide and has been featured in several African countries including Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

“Jameson Connects is about a lot more than the incredible music lineup. The event will also offer mouth-watering custom, culinary dishes, Jameson’s signature cocktails and a unique selection of beverages.

“Jameson Connects will also offer a number of interactive fun spaces that offer exciting games, immersive experiences, and incredible art installations that capture the essence of Zimbabwean culture and creativity,” reads the statement.

Buying the Jameson Irish Whiskey is the key to securing tickets to the event. The Jameson Original is equal to two tickets while the Jameson IPA or Stout Edition will give the aspiring attendees three tickets to the event.