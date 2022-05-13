Lifestyle health expo on this weekend in Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BEING healthy and fit isn’t a fad or a trend, but it’s a lifestyle and if you want to enjoy the glow of good health, then you should find yourself in Bulawayo this Sunday where a health expo will be held at Busters Sport Club (Smokehouse).

A brainchild of Supermed Pharmacy, the health expo will also be a chill spot for families and friends as entertainment galore will be the order of the day from 8am.

From Zumba with Zorro to unlimited music being churned out by DJ Nospa, there will be a lot of fun activities.

Kids will be treated to their own entertainment as there will be jumping castles, candy floss, cars and motorbikes for rides.

Said Supermed chief executive officer Duncan Hadebe: “The whole idea behind the health expo is to take health awareness to the people. This is our way as Supermed of giving back to the people.

“People will be treated to free health checks and there’ll be a pharmacist corner where the general public can ask for advice,” said Hadebe sharing that there are plans to make this an annual outing. – @mthabisi_mthire