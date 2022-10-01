Lighting Bae Moyo moves to Europe: Becomes first Zimbabwean to work on Famous 5 musical

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO’s bona fide lighting designer Mildred “Lighting Bae” Moyo has finally reached the promised land after travelling over 12 000 kilometres to Wales to fulfil her dream.

From humble beginnings, Moyo has etched her own place in the upper echelons of our country’s history, becoming the first Zimbabwean woman to work at the Famous 5 Musical that was held at Theatr Clwyd in North Wales.

The Famous 5 is a series of children’s adventure novels and short stories written by English author Enid Blyton.

“I’m one motivated person and any challenge thrown upon me is enough motivation to succeed. Working in the Famous 5 Musical and being the only Zimbabwean in the Creative Team as the Associate Lighting Designer has been a dream come true for me and I have seen the hand of God working in my life, “ said Moyo.

The Famous 5 opened at Theatr Clwyd on 23 September and will head to Chichester Festival Theatre from 21 October.

Moyo will surely have her work cut out as she is set to also work on yet another musical. The Christmas-themed musical titled, “Elf” will air for eight weeks, commencing on November 14 to January 7 at the Dominion Theatre in London.

Settled at the heart of Mold, Moyo said she is having the time of her life as she is learning a lot about her trade, especially taking into consideration that she is self-taught.

“Europe is different from Zimbabwe where one has more responsibilities to undertake. I was shocked to find out that on this side, one has to be qualified just to climb a ladder whereas back home, no certification is required for that. I have enjoyed my days here and I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from the trade’s best, especially Johanna Town who has been taking me through the ropes,” she said.

In as much as she is enjoying the Welsh way of doing things, nostalgia kicks in as she also has to manage her time in Wales and making sure that her company remains in business back home.

“I’m having a blast out here but something at the back of my mind takes me back home. It’s been 12 years with the Shoko Festival and this year’s edition will be the first in my absence. I miss it and I also have a company to run. It’s so fortunate, I have a very competent team that I work with and they will make sure that everything is taken care of in my absence, “ she said.

Lighting Bae was not always fascinated by light, but instead did what most, if not all children do, which is attending basically any class to learn different trades before they make a decision on which career path to follow.

“I grew up like the ordinary child next door as I tried dancing and theatre as an actress, but that didn’t work for me. Eventually, I followed the light and my love for lights has grown ever since, hence my 18-year career in professional design lighting. My lighting design journey started from a theatrical setting and this has shaped me to be the person that I am today since I have a basis for basic lighting knowledge,” said Moyo.

At the mention of Patrick Woodroffe, Moyo’s eyes always luminate as she considers him the “godfather of lighting”.

“My life story won’t be complete without the mention of Patrick Woodroffe. I’m yet to personally meet him but my life was forever altered when he took me under his wings. Under his tutelage, my Zoom Masterclass series would not have the same impact.

Getting in touch with him was a turning point in my life as he is a walking encyclopaedia with a wealth of experience, having worked with world-renowned artistes and production houses. I got in touch with him in 2012 when I watched his work on the late Michael Jackson’s This Is It rehearsals before he passed on.

“There is no harm in trying is the mantra that I live by and this very mantra made it possible for me to gather the courage to reach out to my icon Patrick and I’m happy that I did. To be honest, I didn’t think that he would respond to my email, but to my surprise and joy, he did and the rest is history, ” she said.

Moyo established Phenomenal Lighting and Power Solutions in 2011 with the name of her company inspired by Patrick Woodroffe, a “phenomenal lighting designer”.

Moyo’s trip to Europe is no vacation but rather, it is academic as her exploits for major festivals and concerts such as the Shoko Festival has made her attractive to lighting colleges.

She will be attending school soon at Rose Bruford College, where she will get to meet her icon, Patrick Woodroffe. She has been offered a place to pursue her Masters in Light in Performance.

Before her dream move to Europe, Moyo said goodbye in style when she held her inaugural Phenomenal Festival of Lights held at the Gordon Park area of the Matopos National Park early last month.

The Festival saw renowned American lighting designer Michael “Spike” Foster and South Africa’s Bamanye Yeko attend as guests of honour.