Lighting of Independence Torch to be done at Khami National Monument

The spot at Khami National Monument where the Independence Torch will be lit before being taken to Barbourfields Stadium and a man tours the ruins yesterday

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

STANDING at the top of the “King’s Platform” at Khami National Monument outside Bulawayo, one’s eyes are greeted by the beauty and splendour of the dense lush green forest surrounding the enclosure.

The Khami National Monument, which is about 20km from Bulawayo, will be the centre of attraction this Saturday when the lighting of the Independence Torch will be led by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube.

The ceremony will start in the morning with song and dance, a tour of the Khami National Monument and local chiefs conducting a traditional blessing for the event before the minister lights the torch.

President Mnangagwa will lead the main independence celebrations in Bulawayo that are being held outside Harare for the first time since 1980.

This year’s celebration’s theme is: “Zimbabwe at 42: Leaving no one and no place behind.”

At Khami, at the top of the King’s Platform one’s mind goes back in time and tries to imagine what the king of the Kalanga Togwa/Torwa, King Tjibundule of the Hhowu totem, was thinking when he sat atop this beautiful enclave.

It is breath-taking to see the pinnacle of a kingdom that once dominated this part of the country some eons gone by.

Khami National Monument was the capital of the Torwa dynasty, which arose from the collapse of the Great Zimbabwe Kingdom between 1450-1650 and was abandoned during the Ndebele incursions of the 19th century.

Interestingly, it has its influence from the Kingdom of Mapungubwe, which is situated in South Africa located at the confluence of the Shashe and Limpopo rivers, south of Great Zimbabwe.

Now wonder the stone architecture is similar as they were built by the same people.

The King’s platform, is where the king had his residence, surrounded by the harem of his wives in other enclosures.

To the south, the Khami Dam can be seen partially because of the thick green forest that brings a sense of serenity, that takes you away from the world’s problems, to step back in time.

Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni said the Khami National Monument was chosen as it is the embodiment of the history of civilisation before colonialism.

“It was part of the palaces of our previous empires.

This country had empires as far away from the other side of the Botswana border, all the way into Mozambique.

So, when you think of Great Zimbabwe, Khami monument and other such settlements they speak to our civilisation, which pre-date colonialism.

“There is a danger that the youth think civilisation starts with colonialism, no.

There was a civilisation that existed which was very sophisticated, traded with the outside world.

We had connections as far as India.

So Khami National Monument is one of those symbols of our civilisation as Zimbabwe.

So, when the flame comes to Bulawayo it is based on that history,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said the torch will stay at Khami National Monument overnight and then be taken to the Natural History Museum in Bulawayo.

He said the torch’s journey includes a brief stop at late Vice President Joshua Mqabuko kaNyongolo Nkomo’s Pelandaba house as it takes a tour through western suburbs.

“The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube will light the flame on April 16 at the Khami National Monument and then it will spend the night there.

The following day, members of the uniformed forces will take the flame through Nkulumane, Emganwini, Nketa, Tshabalala, Pelandaba, Pumula, Magwegwe, Gwabalanda, Luveve, Emakhandeni, Entumbane and then the city centre.

“The torch will stop at the late Vice President Nkomo’s house in Pelandaba and continue its journey that will take about two to three hours.

Then it will end its journey at the Natural History Museum and then spend the night there,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said on Independence Day, the flame will be taken through a road relay which will pass Vice President Joshua kaNyongolo Nkomo’s statue in the city centre.

Mr Nyoni said the torch will pass through Makokoba and Mzilikazi to Barbourfields Stadium where President Mnangagwa will light the Independence Flame.

The flame is an embodiment of the spirit of Independence which emboldens Zimbabweans to set aside their differences and join hands as a people to celebrate the essence of sacrifice, hard work and resilience.

Mr Nyoni said chiefs to bless the lighting ceremony are being identified.

“We haven’t finalised the chiefs who are going to bless the lighting of the Independence Torch.

As Bulawayo metropolitan, we are working with Matabeleland North.

We have some names and until the named chiefs have confirmed their availability it will be premature to give them out.

“What we have done is to get as many of the chiefs in the vicinity of the Khami National Monument as we can as well as the national deputy president of the Chief’s Council who is from Matabeleland North,” said Mr Nyoni.

A Chronicle news crew found a circular dais atop the King’s Platform, made out of stone under a shady Amarula tree, where the Independence Torch will be lit by Minister Ncube.

Yesterday, a group of tourists from England visited the Khami National Monument and were blown away by the scenic views and news that a significant ceremony will be held in celebration of the country’s independence.

One of the tourists, who identified herself as Mary, said she was pleasantly surprised that Zimbabwe will be holding its Independence Day celebrations for the first time in Bulawayo.

On Independence Day, a total of 18 artistes will perform during the Independence Gala at the main venue’s B arena and these include artistes from Matabeleland region.

In the afternoon on Independence Day, Songs of Lozikeyi, which blew away delegates at the Dubai Expo last month, will take to the stage along with Sandra Ndebele and Jeys Marabini.

A football match pitting Highlanders and Dynamos football clubs will follow.

