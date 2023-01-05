Lightning kills police officer

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

A police officer was on Tuesday struck and killed by a bolt of lightning while walking along a footpath with his girlfriend in Cowdray Park suburb, Bulawayo.

Peter Gwaza (42), who was an assistant Community Relations and Liaison Officer (CRLO) at Cowdray Park Police base, died on the spot while his girlfriend, Priority Ncube (30) sustained burns on the stomach and bruises on hands and face.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which Peter Gwaza (42) and his girlfriend Priority Dube (30) were struck by a bolt of lightning on 03/01/23 while walking along a footpath in Cowdray Park.

Peter Gwaza died on the spot while Priority Dube sustained burns on the stomach and bruises on hands and face,” said the police in a statement posted on their twitter handle. @skhumoyo2000.