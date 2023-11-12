Lights Out WakoBulawayo nominated for Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-based social media content creator, Lights Out WakoBulawayo, has been nominated for the Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards (Zafta) under the social media content creator category.

The content creator expressed his excitement about the nomination.

“This award nomination is special because it’s the first for me. Winning will be a bonus because, imagine what it means being nominated in the same category with Jay Prayzah, Madam Boss and Mai TT. When I heard that I had been nominated, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

The content creator who was among the team that hosted the Kota Festival in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo last weekend attributes his nomination to his community work in Mzilikazi and his Facebook posts, which have garnered over 100 000 views.

“My Facebook posts are on over 100 000 views. Also, I think it’s because of the community work that I do in Mzilikazi. Recently, Tinashe Mutarisi followed me on Facebook and I think it added on (to his popularity),” he said.

The Zaftas which celebrate Zimbabwean excellence in the film and television industry are set to take place on December 2 at the Wisdom City Church in Harare. – @TashaMutsiba