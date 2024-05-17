Lights WakoBulawayo’s talent show strikes a chord

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

In a heart-warming display of community spirit, the Mzilikazi Youth Centre in Bulawayo recently played host to a vibrant talent show organised by local personality, Lights WakoBulawayo.

The talent show, which saw 23 enthusiastic children participate, was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Sabona Trust, an organisation dedicated to supporting vulnerable children in rural Hwange and Bulawayo.

The event began with a lively procession from eFusini Shopping Centre to Lobengula Primary School, culminating in a jubilant gathering at the Mzilikazi Youth Centre. It showcased three engaging categories: singing, dancing and DJing, highlighting the diverse talents of the young participants.

The highlight was the captivating dance performances by Mbali Ncube, a talented Grade 5 pupil from Lobengula Primary School, who charmed the crowd and emerged as the overall winner.

The event also showcased exhilarating performances by the Loxion Dance Crew, Dr Gasolo, Asante Mo, Infinity Art and Lights WakoBulawayo, who entertained and inspired the audience with their unique talents.

Sabona Trust’s generosity was on full display as they awarded the first prize winner with a scholarship, ensuring a promising future for the talented young dancer. Additionally, the second and third prize winners received stationery hampers, encouraging their continued pursuit of creative expression.

Lights Out WaKoBulawayo, the driving force behind the event, shared his motivation for hosting the talent show.

“I realised the need to provide activities for kids under 13, as my dance group caters to teenagers. Special thanks to Sabona for sponsoring our first prize winner with a school fees sponsorship. This means a lot to me and to the rest of the community because it goes a long way in cultivating arts, fighting substance abuse and encouraging education.

“I wish to do more of these events even on a weekly basis,” said the Mutoriro hit-maker. — @TashaMutsiba.