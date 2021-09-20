Lil Mars Shex drops debut album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

ONE of hip-hop’s subgenres that has recently had people tapping their feet is trap and artistes like Lil Mars Shex (real name Marshall Ncube) have held the industry by the scruff of its neck on that front and he has received a lot of airplay on South African radio stations.

Shex’s recently-released debut album has all the bearings of how a masterpiece should sound.

“Loose Love is my first album and it is all about my personal love experiences inclusive of the joy, heartbreaks and confusion that this game called love brings. No one has a campus or guide to how one canvasses this crooked path of love,” explained Shex.

The album boasts of ten multilingual songs which include Zwakala, Ndizokulinda, Down for that, Problems just to name a few.

In his discography, the Johannesburg-based singer concedes that he had to take down his first Extended Play (EP) entitled Emotions last year since, “all the beats were downloads and I felt like I needed to work on original instrumentals.”

He wanted to “ensure originality” in his craft and what better way than conjuring from scratch an album with original beats?

This EP had arguably Shex’s best song, Switch Up before he relocated to neighbouring South Africa.

Some of the notable works that the trapster has done include singles like Wonderfully-made featuring Martin Dliwayo aka K.Martin and Excellent God before he relocated to the rainbow nation.

As a stronger believer in unity of purpose, Shex summoned quite a sizeable number of artistes to feature on this project which was released on Show4me.com, a United Kingdom-based website which has direct artist and fan interaction and music monetisation for DIY musicians and artists signed to labels, and their fans as well as for record labels, concert promoters and other music industry professionals.

Bernard the legend, Sonic Moxie, Chrom, Farai, DVSH2K, Swagga and Lindo Summer lent a vocal hand on Shex’s album.

Dan BG, the Business Development Manager for Show4me.com conducted an interview to ascertain what Shex is all about in what the 20-year-old artist refers to as his, “highlight” this year.

Lindo Summer oversaw the recording, mixing and mastering of the project at the Posh Records music stable. – eMKlass_49