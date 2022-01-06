Lil Mars Shex readies to release new song

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

RAPPER Lil Mars Shex has reassured his fan base of a better year as he readies the release of a new song.

From his Johannesburg base in South Africa, the Bulawayo-born rapper shared his plans with Chronicle Showbiz.

“On 14 January, I will release a new single titled “YCNR” (You Can Not Relate). The song is about how everyone knows different sides of me and that everyone goes through different challenges in life so you can never relate to the pain that they’re feeling.”

The rapper who is bound to participate in the Show4me.com awards soon will also do an online if all goes according to plan.

“For me, 2022 will be a busy year with a lot of projects in the pipeline and my fans can expect a lot from me going forward, ” said Shex. – @eMKlass_49