Limited tickets, tight security for Master KG Byo show

Showbiz Reporter

Master KG, the Jerusalema hit-maker is set to mesmerise Bulawayo with what promises to be the perfect way to begin August at Palace Hotel and if you have the dream to see him live on stage, the time to book your place is now as there are limited tickets.

Advance tickets have already gone on sale at the venue and according to organisers, chances are high that there won’t be any at the gates on the day.

The show, which is dubbed ‘Winter Warmer’ is scheduled for Saturday and will be the perfect way to say goodbye to winter.

Many have been asking, can Palace Hotel host a big artiste like Master KG considering the following he has? The hotel proprietor, Tapiwa Gandiwa was there to answer that question.

“Yes, we have the capacity (to host Master KG). Before we stage shows, we look into such issues and as such, decisions on which artiste to call are based on thorough event impact analysis. Palace Hotel has hosted many big artists before and these shows were a success.

“In as much as Master KG is a big artist with a huge following, we remain guided by the crowd that will attend the show,” Gandiwa said.

And, before you ask, he said the venue is safe as well as proper security measures have been put in place.

“We have all the security mechanisms in check. We are more than confident that we’ll host the show successfully as no artist is too big for us.”

The award-winning South African DJ and producer will not be alone on the night as he will share the stage with Holy Ten, Jah Signal, Mzoe 7 and Mr Grey. The event will be hosted by Babongile Skhonjwa, Mr Jaiva and Kikki Dinaj.