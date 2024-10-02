Limpopo pig farmer, co-accused apply for bail

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo farmer Zachariah Olivier and his co-accused are back in court to apply for bail.

Olivier and farm workers, Rudolph De Wet and William Musoro will appear in the Polokwane Regional Court.

The three are accused of killing two women before feeding their remains to pigs.

They faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Musoro, a Zimbabwean national, faces additional charges relating to violation of immigration laws.