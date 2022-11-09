Limpopo robber in court

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A ZVISHAVANE man linked to an organised armed robbery syndicate that has been terrorising border jumpers and smugglers at illegal crossing points along the crocodile infested Limpopo River, appeared in court on Monday.

Spacious Sibanda (21) of Mutshongoville suburb in Musina, South Africa, was arrested last Wednesday after pouncing on five complainants while in the company of his accomplices only identified as Tafadzwa, Makavela and Pastor.

The trio is still at large and it is suspected that they could be hiding in South Africa.

Sibanda was not asked to plead to three counts of armed robbery when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura.

He was remanded in custody to November 16 for trial.

Upon his arrest, police recovered a pistol and a pellet gun.

Prosecuting, Mr Claudius Karinga said on November 2, a security team patrolling an area near Malindi Transit Shed got a tip-off that Sibanda and his gang were robbing people in a bushy area near Alfred Beit Bridge.

“The security team reacted swiftly and found the accused persons about to share the stolen loot. The gang was positively identified by the complainants through their dressing,” he said.

Police gave chase leading to Sibanda’s arrest and he was found in possession of a pistol.

Three others fled towards South Africa and they dropped a pellet gun.

“The complainants were robbed at different intervals and the suspects pocketed a total of R4 350, bottles of whisky as well as traditional beer and nothing was recovered,” said Mr Karinga.

During police interrogations, Sibanda alleged that the gang worked in cahoots with a Beitbridge-based taxi driver who supplies them with information on their targets.

The taxi driver also transported the suspects to the Limpopo River where they would then attack their victims.

It is also suspected that most of the stolen property is being kept at Sibanda’s house in Mutshongoville. – @tupeyo