Liquid Home rolls out nationwide roadshows

Business Reporter

LIQUID Home, a member of pan-African technology group, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has embarked on a series of roadshows across the country aimed at creating awareness of technology packages intended for citizens in high-density suburbs and small towns.

In a media brief, the company said it was mainly promoting adoption of ‘WibroniX’, its LTE connectivity offering, which it said offers cost-effective packages for consumers from home users, remote workers and small to medium businesses.

These include indoor facilities for homes or office, outdoor facility for remote locations and provision of internet connectivity on the go.

“The last two years have been evidence that work is not a place, but rather what you do and industry reports have highlighted that productivity has improved in the last two years.

“With our WibroniX packages, we want to ensure that our customers can work and play effectively even from the comfort of their homes,” says Mr Hemilton Manika, regional chief commercial officer for Central Africa at Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

“Access to high-speed connectivity is the lifeblood of any economy and we want to ensure that Liquid home is playing its part in ensuring that Zimbabweans are not left behind.”

The company said its Liquid Home roadshows are open for all to attend and provide interactive sessions that include live music and prizes for those who attend and participate in the competitions.

Additionally, on-site Liquid employees are expected to facilitate live sign-ups to ensure interested customers get immediate access to enjoy super-charged Wi-Fi connectivity through WibroniX, said the company

According to a schedule seen by the news crew the company teams will hold road shows in Luveve, Cowdray Park, Magwegwe and Lobengula in Bulawayo’s before the end of this month and move on to Gweru. Mazowe, Harare and Mvurwi between September and October.

“We are here to serve every Zimbabwean connectivity needs, irrespective of their budget availability. You only need your ID and proof of residence to ensure a successful sign-up.

“We offer the most affordable and the best connectivity in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Manika.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa.

The company has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive fibre broadband network covering over 100,000 km.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide cloud and cyber security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players.