Liquid Intelligent scoops top regional accolade

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PAN-African telecommunications group, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has been named the Best African Wholesale Carrier for the 10th-year running at the Global Carrier Awards ceremony held in London last week.

The awards recognise innovation, vision, and excellence to award the best companies, projects, and partnerships across the telecommunications industry.

In a statement, Liquid Intelligent Technologies said scooping the award for 10 years in a row confirms its position as the wholesale provider of choice across Africa for operators of all sizes from across the globe.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies was awarded the Best African Wholesale Carrier for the 10th consecutive year at The Global Carrier Awards ceremony in London last night.

“These annual awards are the most prestigious in the wholesale telecoms industry and the most prominent global celebration of the wholesale market.

“The title also recognises the organisation’s continued investment towards its network infrastructure and digital services portfolio,” it said.

The telecoms firm now has more than 100 000 kilometres of fibre network that connects more than 100 million people across 643 towns and cities in 20 countries in Africa that include Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.