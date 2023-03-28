Liquid Intelligent Technologies increase tariffs

Business Reporter

LIQUID Intelligent Technologies is set to effect a 50 percent tariff increase from 1 April, the second hike this year.

In February, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) approved an industry-wide 50 percent tariff increase for the telecommunications sector.

It said the price changes are inevitable due to the operating environment, which has seen the business costs growing at a rate poised to outpace service delivery.

“This is a reminder that the second tariff that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), approved an industry-wide 50 percent tariff increase in February and another 50 percent effective 01 April 2023 for products and services.

“While working to enhance your customer experience, we acknowledge the impact this will have on you as our valued customer and we remain committed to continuously improve on our service delivery and enhancing customer experience,” said Liquid in a statement.