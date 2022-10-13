Liquid Intelligent Technologies tackles cyber security attacks, urges stakeholder alertness

Business Correspondent

AS the world commemorates Cyber Security Awareness Month this October, leading technology giant Liquid Intelligent Technologies has called on local businesses to place cyber security at the heart of their business operations amid an increase in cyber-attacks in Zimbabwe and around the world.

Speaking during the launch of its latest cyber security solution, DDoS Secure, in Harare yesterday, executive, managed service at Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe, Mr Abraham Makamba, said everyone, be it businesses or individuals who uses the internet, is at risk of cyber-attacks, which come in many forms.

A cyber security research conducted in four countries including Zimbabwe by Liquid last year showed that African countries are increasingly exposed to cyberattacks at a time when their knowledge and investment in cyber security is still lagging behind.

Last year there was a notable increase in cyber-attacks and hacks on Zimbabwean businesses. This was especially prevalent during the period of lockdowns when many people had to work from home and there was a marked increase in on-line models of doing business including financial transactions.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks are cyber-attacks used on big and small businesses causing massive damage to earnings and reputation with findings by Liquid Intelligent Technologies showing that cyber-criminals launched over nine million DDoS attacks last year alone, with around 4,4 million occurring in the second half of 2021.

With DDoS attacks, cyber criminals can flood a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites, leading to delays and congestion resulting in frustrated customers and losses in earnings and reputation on the part of businesses.

Mr Makamba said with the DDoS secure solution, organisations can protect business networks in the event of such attacks, adding that the solution is designed to protect networks and domains well before an attack happens and there is also upstream protection and room to clean a network.

“Apart from the peace of mind, which this brings, businesses can get reports on attacks, clean their traffic, localise their network’s protection and also protect their reputation,” he said.

“What we are saying is that businesses should be able to focus on their core business and not worry about these issues, and this is why cyber security should be at the core of all business strategies.”

Contrary to popular belief that cyber security is something that only concerns certain businesses or people, Mr Makamba said with the advent of smart-phones and online business models, almost everyone is at risk of cyber-attacks as they are spending a lot of time online and called upon Zimbabweans to be more proactive and smarter when they are online.

“Everyone who connects to a network for connectivity is at risk of being attacked, how many times do you get to a place and quickly ask for the WIFI password so you connect, when that network is attacked, you are at risk too,” he said.

“Honestly everyone has been attacked in one way or the other. It is just that attacks are different and at times people do not realise that they have been attacked.

“It is important to know what to look out for when online and to proactively look out for ourselves. At times an attack just slows you down, at times data can be stolen, at times an application that you use can just go down causing losses and convenience and you may not realise but these are actually attacks happening in cyber spaces and we need to be aware.”

Educational institutions, Government departments, private sector enterprises, non-profit sector organisations were among some of those in attendance at the launch.