Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE Liquor Licensing Board (LLB) has moved in to crack the whip against non- compliant night spots and bottle stores across the country in response to public concerns about the rise of illegal drinking outlets, many of which are linked to criminal activities and operate under unhygienic conditions.

Liquor outlets across the country are supposed to comply with the new regulations or risk losing their operating licences. The move aims to curb the proliferation of unauthorised drinking spots and address associated issues of public safety and crime.

Several bottle stores and other beer outlets could be shut down as LLB has threatened not to renew their licenses unless they meet the required standards. Under the new regulations, LLB is obliged to conduct comprehensive physical inspections to ensure the protection of the public as part of restoring order in the sector.

Night spots that are not soundproofed, lack air conditioning, do not meet hygiene standards and those with a record of police fines will not be licensed.

According to the new guidelines, all bar counter-tops and shelves are supposed to have smooth and invulnerable surfaces, adequate firefighting appliances and fire escape facilities with visible notices.

The move by LLB, which is in tandem with the Government’s ongoing fight against drug and substance abuse, aims to curb the proliferation of outlets illegally selling alcohol to under-age people.

In a statement, LLB said it is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that liquor outlets comply with the regulations set by the Government.

The physical inspections are a crucial step in ensuring that all establishments meet the requirements for licence renewal.

All licences that were issued in 2023 expire on Monday. LLB is set to conduct thorough inspections as part of the new regulations.

“The inspections cover various aspects including operational standards, health and safety measures as well as adherence to legal requirements. Establishments that fail to meet the criteria during the inspections may face consequences such as licence suspension or revocation,” said LLB.

“Licences will be renewed when the licensee applies for renewal. It is a requirement to have the premises inspected for compliance before the renewal is granted.”

The new regulations state that those seeking to renew their licences must not have a history of public complaints, police fines and failure to uphold hygienic standards.

This move follows growing concerns over unsanitary bars and noise linked to some establishments.

The regulator said it will take into consideration the previously noted infractions that include operating in the central business districts, bus termini, prominent and busy pick-up points, fuel service stations and national monuments.

LLB said outlets with three tickets for admission of guilt from ZRP, public complaints and hibernation spots for touts will not have their licences renewed.

The regulator also stated that it will be working with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and police during the licensing exercise. Bulawayo has over the past two years recorded an increase in the number of liquor outlets operating in the city centre.

In interviews, some players in the industry argued that given the high cost of revamping their establishments, they were unlikely to meet the new requirements.

“In as much as we want to meet international standards, it takes time as we are still developing. Rome was not built in one night and we therefore, implore Government to set a deadline for this instead of ambushing us,” said a nightclub owner who requested anonymity.

Another nightclub operator said Government should give them a grace period to meet the new regulations.

“These are regulations that cannot be implemented at once. It should be noted that since we are on the verge of attaining Vision 2030, and the tourism industry being part of that vision, we should be given time to work on meeting these requirements,” he said.

Statistics from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works show that there are only 12 licensed and registered nightclubs in Bulawayo.

The nightclubs include Marisha Cocktail Bar, Sports 747, Cosmopolitan Club, Crystal Club, the Private Lounge, Club 263, The Vibe, Pub Lagondola, Waverly, Shisha Lounge, Mahweba and Skittle Inn.

Last year, the ministry raised concern over the growing trend of several city bars and leisure centres operating illegally as nightclubs.

These establishments are not just flouting Government regulations but council by-laws.

A city council official who requested anonymity said restaurants classified as ordinary spots are not supposed to serve alcohol while licensed restaurants can only serve alcohol with food.

The official said in terms of council by-laws there are seven development permits issued to liquor outlets which include licensed restaurants (special), licensed restaurants (ordinary), sports bar, bottle store, social club bar, nightclub and hotel liquor licences.

“Nightclubs are issued with a development permit, which is renewable after every five years. A development permit then enables the applicant to apply for a liquor licence from the Liquor Licensing Board,” said the official.