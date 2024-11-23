Liquor Hub 10km Fun Run returns for 10th Edition

Liquor Hub Wholesalers owner Mr Raji Modi (centre) explains to journalists his proposed shopping mall to be built in Cowdray Park suburb. Listening on the right is his business partner Mr Elifasi Mashaba and on the left is his manager Mr Stanford Mazura at Liquor Hub Wholesalers yesterday

Innocent Kurira- [email protected]

THE 10th annual Liquor Hub 10km Fun Run will take place on December 22.

This popular event, sponsored by Liquor Hub Wholesale Centre, attracts top athletes nationwide.

The route remains unchanged, starting and finishing at the Liquor Hub Wholesale Sale shop.

Proceeds will benefit the elderly in Bulawayo, courtesy of Liquor Hub proprietor and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi. Modi has previously supported charitable causes, including funding air tickets and treatment expenses for two children undergoing heart surgery in India.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika said: “We’re pleased to announce our flagship event will take place on December 22. We encourage early registration to avoid last-minute rushes. Fees are $5 for seniors and $3 for juniors.”