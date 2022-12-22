List of Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards winners

The Chronicle
Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter
The Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards were held over the weekend with numerous personalities from the suburb being honoured.
Below is a list of the winners:
Community Awards
- Outstanding New Comer in all Genres
Tosksik Balaclava
- Outstanding Male Artist.
Ronald Stone
- Outstanding Female Artist.
Acquillah K
- Outstanding Music Producer/Studio.
Gabriel French
- Music Video of the Year.
Bhawuza—MK ft Mandla & Metty
- Song of the Year
Stankonko – TCK
- Outstanding Alternative Music
Wena Wedwa—Poly Da Nqoe
- Best Gospel Artist
Pastor Vee
- Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artist or Kwaito
Mjava
- Best Hip Hop Artist
Blaq Ego
- Best Dancehall/ Artist
Swizz
- Best Afro Pop Artist
Ronald Stone
- Outstanding DJ Across All Genres
The Infinity DJs
- Best Duo /Group
The Infinity DJs
- Best Album
Far Away – AOK Prontoe
- Best Maskandi Artist
Msheli Wentombi
DANCE AWARDS
- Outstanding Male Dancer
Joaqim Mlotshwa – Iyasa
- Outstanding Female Dancer
Metty Intombi Emfitshane
- Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across all Genres
Pumula Juction Dance Crew
Poetry Awards
- Outstanding Poet
Lucy Da Poet
- OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION/ None Fiction
Trust Gwasunda— Was The Spear Wrong?
Film Awards
- Best Upcoming Actor/Actress.
Lerato Ncube—Strength of a young heart
- Best Actor
Makhosi Nkomo- The Strength of a young heart
- Best Actress.
Chantel Tshuma—Jane the Ghost
- Best Short / Feature Film.
The Strength of a young heart—Zizo Motion Pictures
- Best Production/Media House.
MAK9
- Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress
Nobukhosi Moyo
VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
1.Outstanding Visuals Director Across all Genres.
Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures
- Best Cinematographer
Andisiwe Sibindi- FEM Studios
COMEDY AWARDS
Outstanding comedian
Spikiri Mzukulu KaGogo
MODELLING AWARDS
- Best Male Model
Edwin Maseko — King Pumula 2022
- Best female Model.
Precious Rose—Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 and Miss Model Mediterranean global 2022
1.Outstanding Online/Print
Nkomponi Culture Mag
2.Outstanding Journalist/Writer
Mthabisi Tshuma—The Chronicle
COMMUNITY AWARDS
- Outstanding Youth Led Community Organization.
Divine Helper
- Outstanding Youth Project.
The Community Bridge Talk Show—Zizo Motion Pictures
- Business of the Year.
Pumula Arts and Craft
Individual Awards
- Entrepreneur of the year.
Peter Jackson Samuel—PEEKARTS
- Upcoming Entrepreneur
Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana
Best Hand Work Awards
- Outstanding Creative Hand Worker
Sihlobo Moyo–Sihart
- Outstanding Fashion Designer
Fabrique Monique — with Home of Arts Entertainment.