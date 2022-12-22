List of Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards winners

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards were held over the weekend with numerous personalities from the suburb being honoured.

Below is a list of the winners:

Community Awards

Outstanding New Comer in all Genres

Tosksik Balaclava

Outstanding Male Artist.

Ronald Stone

Outstanding Female Artist.

Acquillah K

Outstanding Music Producer/Studio.

Gabriel French

Music Video of the Year.

Bhawuza—MK ft Mandla & Metty

Song of the Year

Stankonko – TCK

Outstanding Alternative Music

Wena Wedwa—Poly Da Nqoe

Best Gospel Artist

Pastor Vee

Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artist or Kwaito

Mjava

Best Hip Hop Artist

Blaq Ego

Best Dancehall/ Artist

Swizz

Best Afro Pop Artist

Ronald Stone

Outstanding DJ Across All Genres

The Infinity DJs

Best Duo /Group

The Infinity DJs

Best Album

Far Away – AOK Prontoe

Best Maskandi Artist

Msheli Wentombi

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Male Dancer

Joaqim Mlotshwa – Iyasa

Outstanding Female Dancer

Metty Intombi Emfitshane

Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across all Genres

Pumula Juction Dance Crew

Poetry Awards

Outstanding Poet

Lucy Da Poet

OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION/ None Fiction

Trust Gwasunda— Was The Spear Wrong?

Film Awards

Best Upcoming Actor/Actress.

Lerato Ncube—Strength of a young heart

Best Actor

Makhosi Nkomo- The Strength of a young heart

Best Actress.

Chantel Tshuma—Jane the Ghost

Best Short / Feature Film.

The Strength of a young heart—Zizo Motion Pictures

Best Production/Media House.

MAK9

Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress

Nobukhosi Moyo

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

1.Outstanding Visuals Director Across all Genres.

Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures

Best Cinematographer

Andisiwe Sibindi- FEM Studios

COMEDY AWARDS

Outstanding comedian

Spikiri Mzukulu KaGogo

MODELLING AWARDS

Best Male Model

Edwin Maseko — King Pumula 2022

Best female Model.

Precious Rose—Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 and Miss Model Mediterranean global 2022

1.Outstanding Online/Print

Nkomponi Culture Mag

2.Outstanding Journalist/Writer

Mthabisi Tshuma—The Chronicle

COMMUNITY AWARDS

Outstanding Youth Led Community Organization.

Divine Helper

Outstanding Youth Project.

The Community Bridge Talk Show—Zizo Motion Pictures

Business of the Year.

Pumula Arts and Craft

Individual Awards

Entrepreneur of the year.

Peter Jackson Samuel—PEEKARTS

Upcoming Entrepreneur

Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana

Best Hand Work Awards

Outstanding Creative Hand Worker

Sihlobo Moyo–Sihart

Outstanding Fashion Designer

Fabrique Monique — with Home of Arts Entertainment.