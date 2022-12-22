List of Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards winners

List of Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards winners Happy Mpofu

The Chronicle

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards were held over the weekend with numerous personalities from the suburb being honoured.

Below is a list of the winners:

Community Awards

  1. Outstanding New Comer in all Genres

Tosksik Balaclava

  1. Outstanding Male Artist.

Ronald Stone

  1. Outstanding Female Artist.

Acquillah K

  1. Outstanding Music Producer/Studio.

Gabriel French

  1. Music Video of the Year.

Bhawuza—MK ft Mandla & Metty

  1. Song of the Year

Stankonko – TCK

  1. Outstanding Alternative Music

Wena Wedwa—Poly Da Nqoe

  1. Best Gospel Artist

Pastor Vee

  1. Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artist or Kwaito

Mjava

  1. Best Hip Hop Artist

Blaq Ego

  1. Best Dancehall/ Artist

Swizz

  1. Best Afro Pop Artist

Ronald Stone

  1. Outstanding DJ Across All Genres

The Infinity DJs

  1. Best Duo /Group

The Infinity DJs

  1. Best Album

Far Away – AOK Prontoe

  1. Best Maskandi Artist

Msheli Wentombi

DANCE AWARDS

  1. Outstanding Male Dancer

Joaqim Mlotshwa – Iyasa

  1. Outstanding Female Dancer

Metty Intombi Emfitshane

  1. Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across all Genres

Pumula Juction Dance Crew

Poetry Awards

  1. Outstanding Poet

Lucy Da Poet

  1. OUTSTANDING LITERARY WORK – FICTION/ None Fiction

Trust Gwasunda— Was The Spear Wrong?

Film Awards

  1. Best Upcoming Actor/Actress.

Lerato Ncube—Strength of a young heart

  1. Best Actor

Makhosi Nkomo- The Strength of a young heart

  1. Best Actress.

Chantel Tshuma—Jane the Ghost

  1. Best Short / Feature Film.

The Strength of a young heart—Zizo Motion Pictures

  1. Best Production/Media House.

MAK9

  1. Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress

Nobukhosi Moyo

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

1.Outstanding Visuals Director Across all Genres.

Praise L Nkala—Zizo Motion Pictures

  1. Best Cinematographer

Andisiwe Sibindi- FEM Studios

COMEDY AWARDS

Outstanding comedian

Spikiri Mzukulu KaGogo

MODELLING AWARDS

  1. Best Male Model

Edwin Maseko — King Pumula 2022

  1. Best female Model.

Precious Rose—Miss Glamour Zimbabwe 2021 and Miss Model Mediterranean global 2022

1.Outstanding Online/Print

Nkomponi Culture Mag

2.Outstanding Journalist/Writer

Mthabisi Tshuma—The Chronicle

COMMUNITY AWARDS

  1. Outstanding Youth Led Community Organization.

Divine Helper

  1. Outstanding Youth Project.

The Community Bridge Talk Show—Zizo Motion Pictures

  1. Business of the Year.

Pumula Arts and Craft

Individual Awards

  1. Entrepreneur of the year.

Peter Jackson Samuel—PEEKARTS

  1. Upcoming Entrepreneur

Nozithelo Zoleka Hlabangana

Best Hand Work Awards

  1. Outstanding Creative Hand Worker

Sihlobo Moyo–Sihart

  1. Outstanding Fashion Designer

Fabrique Monique — with Home of Arts Entertainment.

