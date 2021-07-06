Listen Covid-19: Sean Williams, Craig Ervine to miss Test vs Bangladesh

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe senior cricket team will be without the services of captain Sean Williams and top-order batsman Craig Ervine for the one-off Test against Bangladesh that starts at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday after coming into contact with family members that tested positive for Covid-19.

According to health protocols, both players have to self-isolate at home.

Experienced batsman Brendon Taylor will be the stand in skipper, according to Zimbabwe Cricket media manager Darlington Majonga.

“We had chosen a 20-man squad for this upcoming Test match with Bangladesh. However, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have not joined the rest of the squad yet after both of them had to self-isolate at home after coming into contact with family members, who tested positive for Covid-19. So, their cases are being handled within the national Covid protocols. These are only precautionary measures that we took. We want this tour and other cricketing activities to be safe,” said Majonga.

He said there would be no additions to the squad.