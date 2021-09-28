LISTEN: Intimate partner violence has Bulawayo police worried

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are concerned with the escalation in intimate partner violence as incidents of murder in marital homes continue to rise in the city.

This call comes after two women were beaten to death in Bulawayo by their husbands.

One of the murders happened earlier this month at Sidojiwe Flats in Bulawayo, where a woman’s lifeless body was found in the corridor of one of the flats after her husband allegedly beat her to death after finding her in their bedroom with two unnamed men.

More than a month ago, a man allegedly killed his wife and threw her body into a disused well. He went to her father’s home and reported that she had eloped with a truck driver.

The woman’s body, which was almost decomposing, was found by her father last month near a farm in Nyamandlovu.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the cases are concerning.

“As police in Bulawayo, we are concerned with the upsurge in domestic violence cases which end up in loss of life through murder. On August 29, an accused person Clifford Phiri aged 38, had a misunderstanding with his wife aged 20. He assaulted her using sticks and logs which led to her death. Clifford disposed of the body of his wife in a disused well. He has since been arrested.

“On September 15, 2021, a female adult aged 34 was found dead in the corridor of a flat in Sidojiwe in Bulawayo. It is suspected that she was killed in cold blood by her husband who suspected her of infidelity,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said the end result of these murders and disputes are that children suffer.

“We as police urge members of the public never to resort to violence when they have problems in their marriages. Instead, they should seek counselling from elders and police. In most instances children are left as orphans who will be vulnerable because of these murder cases. People have to think before they engage in violence,” said Inspector Ncube.

@bonganinkunzi