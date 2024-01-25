Listen:Andrea The Vocalist’s “Bekezela” single to be released on Sunday

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Up-and-coming traditional gospel sensation Andrea The Vocalist is gearing up to launch his latest single, “Bekezela” in collaboration with South Africa-based JBross Entertainment this Sunday. The eagerly awaited single will be accessible on all major digital platforms starting from Sunday.”

Andrea The Vocalist, marking a double celebration, will commemorate his 15th birthday on January 28, adding an extra layer of significance to the upcoming release of “Bekezela”.

The single was produced by Sachie from Rarebreed Records under manager Tendai Joe of JBross Entertainment and it will be distributed under JBross and Orchard.

Andrea The Vocalist said he is ecstatic about the upcoming project.

“Bekezela is a poignant healing song carrying a profound message for those facing adversity. Andrea The Vocalist’s emotive delivery and impactful lyrics are poised to resonate with a broad audience,” his handlers said.

Said Andrea: “I’m thrilled by the release of Bekezela. My family is excited, and I look forward to performing the song to the masses soon. For now, my focus is on balancing education with my music career. Education is very important for my future.”

Tendai Joe said in light of this milestone, Andrea The Vocalist’s album, initially planned for release on January 28, will now be launched towards the end of February.

“This adjustment ensures a meticulously polished album, with technical developments in recording, mixing, and mastering contributing to the overall quality. The album will feature 13 tracks, including “Bekezela”, “Uhambo”, “Amanxeba”, and “Lizombona”. Some collaborations to expect feature artistes such as Bethany Pasinawako, Amaqaqa, Vocal Ex, Tony Witness, Rudzani Rams (SA), Sebastian Magacha, and Snowy from Bulawayo.

“Andrea The Vocalist looks forward to expanding his repertoire and engaging in more performances during school holidays. It’s been two and a half years of building brand Andrea the Vocalist, and we can say, the road has not been easy, but we keep going. We appreciate the support from Andrea’s parents Mr Ntando Sibanda and his mother, Mrs Sinelisiwe Ncube, Plot Mhako of Earground, Tinashe Mutarisi of NashTV, and Mrs Mirriam Hakata for consistently supporting us,” said Tendai Joe.

Andrea The Vocalist is skillfully managed by Tendai Joe (JBross Entertainment) and Tokyo Nkanyiso Moyo (road manager and Zimbabwean business handler). Their efforts have played a pivotal role in building Andrea’s branding, online presence, his catalogue, stage presence and confidence. – @mthabisi_mthire