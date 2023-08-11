Lithium firm energised by mineral samples results

Acting Business Editor

A LITHIUM mining entity, Li3 Lithium Corp, which is prospecting for globally strategic lithium mineral, says it has identified lithium mineralization over 1,2-kilometer strike at the Nels Luck pegmatite target from its ongoing exploration program at the Mutare Lithium Project.

Li3 Lithium holds 50 percent ownership interest in the Mutare Lithium Project, with the remaining 50 percent owned by Premier African Minerals Limited, operator of the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Mine in Zimbabwe.

In an update today (Friday) the mining entity has received assay results from 842 channel samples collected from trenches during the initial phase of the 2023 exploration program.

The samples taken from the trenches were sent for analysis in June and July.

Chief executive officer and president of Li3 Lithium, Mr François Auclair said, “The trenching program conducted by Li3 Lithium has confirmed wide, well-developed pegmatite lithium mineralization at the Mutare Lithium Project, which remains open at depth and along strike.

“Initial assay results from the first-half of the 2023 trenching and surface sampling programs are promising given that the Nels Luck area of the Mutare Lithium Project is just 15km from the world-class Sabi Star Lithium Tantalum Mine.

“A phase one diamond drilling program, up to 5,000 meters targeting the Nels Luck area, is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks as we begin to define the grade, thickness, and spatial continuity of the pegmatite trends”.

According to the firm, the Nels Luck claims hosts a group of lepidolite, spodumene, and tantalite, bearing lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites with an approximate surface expression of 1200 meters by up to 100m.

The Nels Luck group of claims is situated approximately 15 km northeast in the same stratigraphic package, on the southern limb of a regional syncline, that hosts the Sabi Star Lithium Tantalum Mine.

The Mutare Lithium Project is located adjacent to the Sabi Star Lithium Tantalum Mine in eastern Zimbabwe’s Mutare Greenstone Belt, an emerging lithium district.

Li3 Lithium is evaluating the acquisition of additional prospective ground, either through staking or agreements with potential vendors.

The area was deemed prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites based on prior target generation work. Zimbabwe has the largest reserves of lithium in Africa and the sixth in the world hence the Government has moved to address smuggling of the sought-after mineral, which is costing the country about US$1,8 billion in lost mining earnings.

There are a number of lithium players in Zimbabwe including Arcadia Mine, Zulu Lithium Mine, Bikita Minerals, and the upcoming Kamativi Mine.