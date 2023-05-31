Lithium sector called to increase collaboration

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

MINES and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, has implored lithium mining companies in Zimbabwe to work together in unlocking the sector’s potential and contributing to the attainment of the US$12 billion mining milestone by the end of this year.

Zimbabwe boasts of the largest lithium reserves in Africa and is the sixth largest globally. The mineral is poised to play a crucial role in advancing the global energy transition through the supply of lithium and related products.

Speaking on the first day of the mining conference hosted by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls this morning, Minister Chitando said the country may not effectively achieve its targets in the lithium sector if entities work in silos.

“It is very important that lithium players in this country work together more closely than we are today. Government is fine with any entity wanting to establish plants for value-addition but let’s work together,” he said.

“Let’s not continue working in silos, but do what we did with platinum producers and the whole idea is to ensure that we go all the way towards value addition,” said Minister Chitando.

Vice president of the Namibia Chamber of Mines Mr George Botshiwe concurred saying there is need to break regional silos and collaborate so as to leverage on each other’s diversities, experience, and knowledge.

There are a number of lithium players in Zimbabwe including Arcadia Mine, Zulu Lithium Mine, Bikita Minerals, and the upcoming Kamativi Mine.

The conference is being held under the theme: “Mining for economic development: Creating growth enablers for the mining industry,” and ends on Friday.

In attendance are mining sector stakeholders and investors from within and outside Zimbabwe.