Little-known dancehall artist Firebug to release two singles as Christmas gifts to fans

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

LITTLE known dancehall artist Nkosilathi Moyo is set to release two singles on Christmas Eve as a festive season present to his fans.

After breaking into the music scene in 2019 when he released his first single titled Muwupenyu which was produced by Oskid, Moyo whose stage name is Firebug, has released 16 singles which he has posted on YouTube.

The Gokwe-born Firebug (35) is based in Lupane where he works at St Luke’s Hospital in the Ministry of Health and Child Care as a data capture clerk.

He is set to release a single titled Ghetto Comforter produced by Fidel of Kwekwe and Vumani Makhosi which was produced by BMC in Bulawayo.

“I started writing a song as I was taking a break from my studies at O level. I started writing poems. The poems gained some melody as I put lyrics. I started recording in 2019 and have released 16 songs that are on Youtube. I will be releasing two songs this weekend to Government fans something to cheer about during Christmas,” he said.

Despite the 16 tracks, Firebug is still yet to make a name largely because of a lack of rigorous marketing for his songs despite the rich message and well-choreographed pieces.

The song Ghetto Comforter speaks about someone asking God for blessings and guidance in the Ghetto.

Firebug has worked with different producers and shared the stage with big names among them Winky D.

He said he was willing to have a permanent producer if he gets someone ready to put him on a contract as long as it is in a win-win arrangement.

“I am supposed to meet Oskid this weekend when he tours Hwange and Victoria Falls.

Firebug said music flows in his veins.

“As I wrote the songs, different messages came to my mind ranging from educative, love, fun and entertaining. I blend this with rhyme and rhythm and sweet melodies fused with freestyle. My fans so far have appreciated my work. God is great as he has guided me to tell the story through music,” he said.