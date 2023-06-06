Little Lilies Day Care and Pre-School cultivating future African leaders

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

LITTLE Lilies Day Care and Pre-School in Victoria Falls, founded by Nokuthaba Mahlangu, is more than just an educational institution. It is a place where true African values are instilled in young minds, with the goal of nurturing future leaders who can propel the country forward.

Mahlangu, a holder of a national diploma in education specialising in Early Childhood Development, made a bold decision to open her own infants’ school, specifically targeting underprivileged children whose parents struggle to pay fees.

Instead of joining the ranks of job-seeking graduate teachers or opting for employment at public or private schools, Mahlangu embarked on a journey to create a haven for these disadvantaged kids. Little Lilies Day Care and Pre-School opened its doors on January 8, 2019, with six pioneer children. Among them was Blessing Chinwadzimba, a physically challenged child who has since transitioned to junior school and proudly stands as the first pupil to enrol in the institution.

The school’s commitment to ensuring that no child misses out on education is evident in its inclusive approach. Some of the pioneer children had dropped out of school due to financial constraints, while others were yet to embark on their formal learning journey. Little Lilies took them all aboard, providing a nurturing environment where education could flourish.

Situated in the Mkhosana suburb, Little Lilies Day Care and Pre-School rents two adjoining houses to accommodate its growing student body. The enrolment numbers have steadily increased, reaching 30 in 2019, over 60 in 2020, and surpassing 120 just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The community responded enthusiastically to the call, recognising the importance of education and the unique value that Mahlangu’s institution brings to their children’s lives.

Mahlangu’s commitment to instilling African values in the children led to the organisation of Africa Day celebrations at the school on May 25. This vibrant event saw learners and teachers dressed in traditional African attire, while a myriad of mouthwatering dishes filled the air with delightful aromas. The décor exuded an authentic African feel, adorned with wooden table mats and flower pots.

The menu showcased a rich array of African cuisine, including umxhanxa, inkobe, roasted nuts, pumpkins, and a variety of wild fruits such as umviyo, umnyiyi, and umkhomo. Traditional dishes like isitshwala with dried vegetables, amangqina, and itshakada mixed with cow peas and groundnuts added to the culinary experience.

As part of the festivities, children recited poems praising their motherland, while some even took part in a modeling contest, showcasing their talent and confidence.

“The name Little Lilies doesn’t mean we are small. It is likened to little lilies that need to be watered, cultivated, and fed with manure to grow and bloom. As Africans, we need that watering and cultivation,” expressed Mahlangu.

Her vision extends beyond providing education; she aims to nurture confident individuals who can stand before others and speak with conviction. Little Lilies is fostering the development of these children’s talents, with the ultimate goal of grooming future leaders who will elevate not only Zimbabwe but the entire African continent.

Mahlangu emphasised the importance of the African Union’s aspirations, which include promoting unity, peace, democracy, and economic development. She believes these values should remain a guiding force in shaping the younger generation, instilling a Pan-African spirit within them.

The driving force behind Mahlangu’s decision to establish the school was her passion for uplifting the disadvantaged sections of the community.

“Children need to know who they are and be proud of who they are,” she asserted.

By celebrating Africa Day, which commemorates the struggles and achievements of our forefathers in the pursuit of peace, unity, and development, Mahlangu aims to impart a sense of cultural identity and pride in the children under her care.

In her dedication to making quality education accessible to all, Mahlangu has gone above and beyond. The school not only welcomes children with disabilities but also extends its support to those whose parents are unable to afford fees or who have been orphaned.

Mahlangu ensures that these disadvantaged learners are not left behind by personally covering their school fees, providing uniforms, meals, and learning materials. This support is made possible through a combination of fees paid by other learners and generous donations from well-wishers.

Little Lilies Day Care and Pre-School has formed partnerships with various organisations that share its vision. New Dawn to Africa, for instance, assists the school by training the children as chefs, opening up new avenues for their future careers. Other partners such as Wild Horizons, Shearwater Adventures, Love for Africa, and Imvelo Safaris have joined hands with the school, offering their guidance and support to the children on Africa Day and beyond.

While the school has experienced challenges, particularly during the global Covid-19 pandemic, where many parents struggled to pay fees, Mahlangu remains grateful for the assistance received from kind-hearted individuals and organisations. However, she acknowledges that the school’s biggest obstacle lies in its limited operating space.

The current premises, rented houses, have become inadequate to accommodate the growing number of students and the practical nature of the curriculum. To address this, Mahlangu aims to mobilise resources and construct new structures on a piece of land allocated by the Victoria Falls City Council.

Mahlangu’s passion for children, especially those who are less privileged or orphaned, is the driving force behind her visionary approach. Little Lilies Day Care and Pre-School, registered with the Social Welfare Department and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as an annex of Mkhosana SDA Primary School, stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication. — @ncubeleon