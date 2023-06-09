LIVE BLOG: MASVINGO PRESIDENTIAL INTERFACE

1121: Thousands of people have thronged the open arena outside Mucheke stadium in Masvingo for the Presidential interface with first-time voters.

Masvingo is hosting the interface rally being graced by first-time voters from all corners of Zimbabwe after the province recorded arguably the highest number of first-time voters, mostly youths.

The crowd is being entertained by various entertainment groups including ZCC Mutendi Band to create an electric atmosphere at Mucheke while waiting for the President’s arrival.

The interface rally will allow the President an opportunity to explain various programmes to first-time voters by the new dispensation to propel the nation towards Vision 2030.

1141: President Mnangagwa accompanied by top ruling party and Government officials among them Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira has arrived at Mucheke Stadium open arena amid cheers and ululation from the delirious crowd.

The President immediately goes into a briefing with senior Zanu PF and Government officials.

President Mnangagwa accompanied by senior Zanu PF and Government officials moves to greet the capacity crowd at Mucheke Stadium Open Arena soon after a closed-door briefing with senior officials.

1220: President Mnangagwa is done with the briefing is now proceeding to the main tent.