LIVE BLOG: Opening the Second Session of the 10th Parliament: President Mnangagwa’s Vision for Zimbabwe’s future

13.50PM: President Mnangagwa has arrived

13:40: Diplomats have also arrived

13.35: Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

13.28: Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has arrived.

13.19: Service Chiefs have arrived.

Harare, Zimbabwe – TODAY, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the New Parliament Building in Harare.

He will officially open the Second Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe outlining the legislative agenda.

In the same address, the President is expected to detail the present economic, political and social conditions and summarise milestones achieved by the Second Republic.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda said Parliament business has been suspended in anticipation for President Mnangagwa’s arrival at the New Parliament Building in Harare for the official opening the Second Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe and delivering the SONA.