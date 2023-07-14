Live blog President Mnangagwa commissions the new look Robert Gabriel Mugabe airport

12:51 President Mnangagwa will this afternoon address scores of Zanu PF supporters who are gathered to witness the official commissioning of the RGM International Airport Expansion. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara



12:52 The President is now at the Airport Village Ground where scores of ZANU PF supporters have gathered to celebrate the commissioning of the new look RGM International Airport.



12:58 In his address, the Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding says that the new Airport terminal further cements the relationship between Zimbabwe and China. He says Chinese private-sector investments will continue to grow in Zimbabwe. He says China is excited to build more extensive and prosperous relations with Zimbabwe.

13:00 Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona is now making his remarks.

13:10 Minister Mhona has given a brief of the improvements that have been done at the RGM International Airport.

13:11 These improvements include; the construction of a VIP pavilion, installation of gyms, salons, coffee bars, and a children’s playing center, Installation of more sets of luggage handling equipment and 14 check-in counters for departures. Also added is construction of two new aprons to accommodate four aero bridges that have been installed. This ensures the airport accommodates more planes.

13:13 Minister Mhona noted that the International Terminal now accommodates seven aircraft at a time. The expansion also enables the expansion of cargo in and out of the country.

13:14 Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is now making his remarks.

13:16He says that the President’s visionary leadership ushered in NDS1 which is anchored on national development. He says the President’s engagement and re-engagement drive has attracted foreign direct investment which has enabled projects such as the expansion of the RGM International Airport with the help of China.

13:21 He says people should listen to the President’s clarion call for peace, love and harmony as we approach the 23 August elections and urges Zanu PF supporters in Harare to vote for President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF councillors and MPs in order to get rid of dirt and poverty in the Capital.

13:22 President Mnangagwa has been invited to the podium by the VP and is now giving his keynote address.

13:26 The President starts by reiterating his popular slogan; Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatirwa nevene vayo.



13:33 President Mnangagwa says that the Airport expansion project was part of his ‘shopping list’ he gave to his counterpart President Xi Jinping when he visited him in China.

The other project on the list was the New Parliament Building and he gave us US$100 million, and we have since completed the construction.

The third project on the list was the construction of the Hwange Units 7 and 8 and China availed US$1.3 billion and we have now added over 600MW to the national grid.

The fourth project was the computer learning Centre at the University of Zimbabwe.

“This is what we call friendship as the Chinese President and people have shown us much love.”



13:36 The President says that the Airport is now magnificent and urged people working at the Airport to work hard, without engaging in corruption.

13:41 The President says that the rehabilitation works will now move to the old international terminal as well as the domestic terminal so that it matches the standards of the new terminal. He went on to applaud the China Jiangsu International Contractors for a job well done in constructing the new Airport terminal.

13:48 President Mnangagwa says that the country has achieved food self sufficiency despite the presence of sanctions. He went on to chronicle the country’s achievements in the Agriculture sector.

13:49 President Mnangagwa says the Second Republic is going to continue working on the country’s road infrastructure.

13:56 He says that the interference in any country’s sovereignty should not be tolerated and says that Zimbabwe will not tolerate observers who want to interfere with the country’s electoral processes.

14:06 President Mnangagwa has urged urban voters to vote out the opposition which has subjected people to poor services over the years. He says the people should vote for Zanu PF for better service delivery in urban areas.