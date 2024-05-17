LIVE BLOG: President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo to commission US$30 million Bakers Inn Plant and Ntabazinduna ZPCS Passout Parade
11.20AM:
President Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the Baker’s Inn Plant.
These are the talking points of President Mnangagwa’s address at the official commissioning of the US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn factory in Belmont industrial area in Bulawayo.
10.45AM
Proceedings have turned to the official opening where the President will take to the podium and give his key note speech.
10.30PM
The President has finished his tour and spoke briefly about how impressed with what he saw and is sure that Zimbabwe is on the right path to a first world economy.
10.12AM:
President Mnangagwa is being taken around the Baker’s Inn Plant by chief executive officer, Mr Ngoni Mazango explaining the processes for producing bread in the factory.
9.45AM:
Soon after arrival, The President was taken for a briefing.
President Mnangagwa is expected to tour the factory and unvail the plaque.
The highly automated factory has the capacity to produce around 160,000 loaves of bread per day.
Regarded as a significant advancement, the factory is considered a game changer, boasting cutting-edge machinery that showcases true technological progress.
9.30AM:
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn factory in Belmont industrial area in Bulawayo to officially commission the vast factory.
Among those present are Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, executives from Innscor Africa Limited, and various captains of industry.
Comments