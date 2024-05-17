LIVE BLOG: President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo to commission US$30 million Bakers Inn Plant and Ntabazinduna ZPCS Passout Parade

11.20AM:

President Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the Baker’s Inn Plant.

These are the talking points of President Mnangagwa’s address at the official commissioning of the US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn factory in Belmont industrial area in Bulawayo.

He commended Bakers Inn a division under the Innscor flagship for major investment development. He said the investment was in line with the devolution and decentralisation agenda.

He said the US$27 million state-of-the-art factory was a testament that the manufacturing sector was on a rebound. The President said during the tour he witnessed that the automation at the plant was quite impressive with less human handling. He said with the technology advancement he expects Bakers Inn to improve production and lower prices of products. President Mnangagwa also mentioned that the Government was speeding up irrigation schemes countrywide, which was key for wheat irrigation as the country has become wheat self-sufficient. President Mnangagwa said the manufacturing sector in the country was showing resilience which was key for economic development. He said foreign investors were welcome to do business in Zimbabwe The President commended Innscor for investing in renewable sources of energy which is in line with the Second Republic energy drive. In conclusion, President Mnangagwa thanks Innscor for its massive investment which is sink with ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ philosophy. Pictures by Presidential photographer: Tawanda Mudimu

10.45AM

Proceedings have turned to the official opening where the President will take to the podium and give his key note speech.

10.30PM

The President has finished his tour and spoke briefly about how impressed with what he saw and is sure that Zimbabwe is on the right path to a first world economy.

10.12AM:

President Mnangagwa is being taken around the Baker’s Inn Plant by chief executive officer, Mr Ngoni Mazango explaining the processes for producing bread in the factory.

9.45AM:

Soon after arrival, The President was taken for a briefing.

President Mnangagwa is expected to tour the factory and unvail the plaque.

The highly automated factory has the capacity to produce around 160,000 loaves of bread per day.

Regarded as a significant advancement, the factory is considered a game changer, boasting cutting-edge machinery that showcases true technological progress.

9.30AM:

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at the US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn factory in Belmont industrial area in Bulawayo to officially commission the vast factory.

Among those present are Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, executives from Innscor Africa Limited, and various captains of industry.