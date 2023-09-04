Live Blog President Mnangagwa inaugration #Vision2030

10:07 Part of the crowd at the National Sports Stadium

10:07 Service Chiefs led by ZDF Commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda arrive at the National Sports Stadium

10:06 Former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru has arrived

10:05 Chiefs Council members arrive at the National Sports Stadium

09:57 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at RGM International Airport

09:56 Former First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe arrives for the inauguration of President Mnangagwa

09:47 All is set for the swearing in of President Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

09:42 DRC President Felix Antoine Tshisekede has arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International (RGMI) Airport

o9:15 Rwanda President of the Senate Rt Hon Dr Francois Xavier Klinda has arrived for the ceremony

HEADS of State from various countries will today join thousands of Zimbabweans at the National Sports Stadium to witness President Mnangagwa’s inauguration following his re-election.

Some of the global leaders attending include China’s Vice-President Han Zheng, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Belarus’ Deputy Prime Minister, Tanzania’s Prime Minister Cassim Majaliwa, Nigeria’s Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Rwanda’s Senate President François Xavier Kalinda, Sadc’s Executive Secretary Dr Elias Magosi and representatives from the ANC, SWAPO, Frelimo, MPLA, BDP and Malawi Congress Party among other foreign dignitaries.

The inauguration will go ahead today, exactly nine days after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Mnangagwa as the winner of the polls, as provided for under Section 94 of the Constitution.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Mnangagwa will take an oath to uphold the Constitution and to serve the people of Zimbabwe, before Chief Justice Luke Malaba, or the next most senior judge available.

He will then assume the powers and responsibilities of the office, including executing the laws of Zimbabwe; appointing ministers and other Government officials; representing Zimbabwe on the international stage; overseeing the country’s military; and promoting the country’s economic development and social welfare.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential election after polling 2 350 711 votes (52,6 percent), beating his nearest challenger, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s, Mr Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967 343 (44 percent).