Live Blog Zanu PF 2023 National Election Campaign Launch in Chipinge #ZimElections2023

09:50 Huge crowds are already gathered for the ZANU PF campaign launch here at Mutema Secondary, Chipinge. People started trickling in as early as 6 am.

An estimated 30 000 Zanu PF are here for the launch of the Zanu PF 2023 Election campaign today, June 24.

The venue holds historical significance as the birthplace of one of the party’s founding fathers, Reverend Ndabaningi Chakandiwana Sithole.

The momentous occasion today comes hard on the heels of Reverend Sithole’s posthumous recognition as a National Hero, a testament to President Mnangagwa’s commitment to acknowledging and rectifying past injustices.

President Mnangagwa, the esteemed leader of Zanu-PF, will grace the event with his keynote address, setting the tone for the party’s campaign trail leading up to the watershed harmonised elections in August 2023.

A diverse array of delegates, including election candidates from every corner of the country, both winners and runners-up, have been arriving in Manicaland province and Chipinge District to partake in this historic launch.

10:35 Delegates to the launch continue arriving at the venue

10:36 Zanu PF supporters take a moment to remember National Hero and one of the party’s founding fathers, Reverend Ndabaningi Chakandiwana Sithole.

10:37 The revolutionary party carries on with the national agenda of eradicating drugs and substance abuse with banners denouncing the scourge, scattered around the venue, Mutema Secondary School in Chipinge District

10:40 Part of the crowd gathered here at Mutema Secondary School in Chipinge for the launch of the 2023 Zanu PF election campaign

11:06 The progamme for the day is as follows

1. Unveiling of ambulances will be done at Checheche St Peters Hospital in the morning.

2. Campaign launch will he held at Mutema High school.

3. Magigwana Gala will be in Chipinge in the evening.

11:08 President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa have arrived at St Peters hospital for the unveiling of ambulances

The hospital where the unveiling will take place

11:15 Hospital beds and equipment will also be unveiled

11:22 President Mnangagwa will hand the equipment over to the hospital

11:35 Jubilant Zanu PF supporters showcase overwhelming support for the party and President Mnangagwa through creative face paints and beautiful party regalia

Zimbabweans enjoying themselves with their party of choice at Mutema Secondary School in Mutema-Musikavanhu constituency in Chipinge District, where the ruling party is launching its 2023 election campaign

What a day to be alive!

12:20 President Mnangagwa is also set to launch a number of Presidential schemes, in line with the rural industrialisation agenda, these include Goats…

Inputs…

Poultry, Nutritious Gardens and Boreholes

12:20 Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, chairperson Opah Muchinguri and Political Commissar Mike Bimha have arrived at the venue.

13:00 Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa has donated a state-of-the-art electric wheelchair to Chief Musikavanhu, born Vusani Musikavanhu a gesture which underlines his respect and appreciation of traditional leaders

13:38 The President and his two deputies are now meeting and greeting supporters

14:08 Zanu PF Manicaland Chairperson Tawanda Mukodza takes to the podium.

He thanks the President for granting Zanu PF founding President Ndabaningi Sithole hero status

