LIVE BLOG Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Star Rally #5millionVotes #ZimElections2023

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today, 22 July, is in Centenary, Mashonaland Central Province for a Star Rally that is expected to be another huge success, as Zanu-PF continues to demonstrate its indomitable mobilisation prowess ahead of the August 23 harmonised polls.

The ruling party is equally upbeat about the rally today which is the fifth one after Chipinge, Bulilima, Magunje and Zaka star rallies in as many weeks.

It is yet another opportunity for the ruling party to demonstrate its popularity.

The Second Republic has turned around the fortunes of Mashonaland Central Province and turned it into a hive of economic activity through its sound policies.

Major economic activities in the province are agriculture and mining, but it is also endowed with tourist attractions including Mavuradonha Wilderness, Kanyemba Corridor, Dande Safaris, Umpfurudzi Game Reserve, Chesvingo Ruins and Tsambe Game Park dotted around its eight districts.

A total of 727 projects are being implemented in the province, pursuant to the Second Republic’s devolution strategy, with 581 of them having already been completed and 146 at various stages of completion.

9:19 Multitudes of the people’s party Zanu PF supporters have now converged while several others are still trickling for the provincial star rally.

10:04 Zanu pf supporters at the star rally in centenary. Mashonaland central

10:28 Mashonaland Central is a stronghold for the ruling party boasting of being the one only province in Zimbabwe with all 18 Zanu PF legislators.

10:30 Laptops and printers to be distributed to local school by President Mnangagwa

10:32 Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived and heads straight to briefing

10:32 Mapositori for ED arrive at the star rally

10:37 Zanu PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kachiri and the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha are among top dignitaries in attendance.

10:38 Vice President and ruling Zanu PF party Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga has arrived.

10:39 Health Ambassadors For ED have set up a mobile clinic where they are offering free health care services on site.

11:18 In terms of numbers, If Zaka in Masvingo province did it then Centenary in Muzarabani district, Mashonaland Central province has arguably done it better as evidenced by record numbers of attendees so far.

Multitudes are still pouring in to be part of the historic star rally.

11:19 President Mnangagwa has arrived to thunderous applause, chanting party slogans and dancing

12:01 The President has come out of briefing and is now moving around the venue greeting joyful supporters

the excitement is palpable

12:19 President Mnangagwa is with the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa also the Zanu PF Secretary for Environment and Tourism

12:26 Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha is now at the podium to give introductions

12:30 Cde Bimha thanks President Mnangagwa for taking time to come and address the rally with the First Lady who has been doing various transformative projects in the province and beyond.

12:36 Cde Bimba invites Cde Blessing Chebundo to the podium to do a slogan.

Cde Chebundo then invites returnees from the opposition parties in their changing forms led by Lindiwe Maphosa.

President Mnangagwa personally greets each of the returnees.

12:45 Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Monica Mavhunga is now on the podium to give welcome remarks.



Minister Mavhunga says she is delighted to welcome President Mnangagwa with Amai and Zanu PF leadership in the province which became the first to host Independence Day Celebrations outside Harare and Bulawayo.

Minister Mavhunga says a number of projects have been spearheaded in the province courtesy of the Second Republic

12:46 Zanu PF Mash Central provincial chairman also Home Affairs and Cultural Herigate Minister Kazembe Kazembe is now on the podium.

He congratulates the First Lady for being honoured in England for her sterling philanthropic works which are inspiring many across the globe.

12:50 Minister Kazembe says the peaceful province will continue to vote Zanu PF forever.

He says in 2018 the province voted resoundingly having faith in the leadership of the President, and is now assured of a landslide victory in 2023

12:56 Zanu PF Commissar Cde Bimha has invited Vapostori and Zion for Economic Development national chairman Moses Gwasarira whom he said has pledged US$10 000 which will be won by 10 people through a raffle.

Cde Bimha says the money will be used for development projects in the province.

12:58 Cde Bimha has now invited all the Zanu PF candidates including parliamentary, council, senate, youth and women quota to the stage to meet President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF leadership

13:00 The President is now greeting each candidate

13:09 Cde Bimha said there will be a gala tonight in Glendale in commemoration of the late national hero Cde Joseph Msika.

13:16 VP Chiwenga is now on the podium to invite President Mnangagwa to deliver his keynote address.

The VP thanks Amai Mnangagwa for accompanying the President to the star rally.

Dr Chiwenga says the First Lady hails from Mashonaland Central province and it was an honour to have her in attendance.

The VP invites Amai Mnangagwa to greet people before she gives a slogan.

13:20 Dr Chiwenga said the province has a long history of the liberation struggle that led to the country’s independence.

13:23 President Mnangagwa is now on the podium to address and is waving his cap while doing his trademark dance

13:23 HE starts with Zanu PF slogan calling for unity, peace and love, the crowd goes wild

13:31 HE says while on his way to the rally Amai Mnangagwa said he will be shocked by record numbers in her home province.

13:32 HE says is indeed overwhelmed by the record numbers at the star rally.

13:34 The President says the peace and freedom being enjoyed as a nation emanated from Mashonaland Central province during the liberation war, hence he decided for the first time to honour it with the Independence Celebrations.

13:36 HE says since independence Mash Central has been winning all the parliamentary seats challenging the Zanu PF provincial chair Cde Kazembe to retain all the seats.

13:39 President Mnangagwa says in Mash Central it is a stronghold of Zanu PF a one party province.

HE says while there might be some isolated cases of wayward behaviour in the province, Zanu PF remains a stronghold in the province.

13:40 President Mnangagwa says 762 projects have been completed in Mash Central province while four dams are also under construction

13:41 HE says during this year’s independence celebrations: “l directed for the drilling of 40 boreholes in each and every village but so far 46 have been drilled.”

13:42 The president says during this year’s elections they are aware of various parties that claim they want to rule, we will allow them to freely express themselves, but Zanu PF will win resoundingly

13:44 HE says after the rally there will be a gala in honour of the late national hero Cde Joseph Msika.

He says his administration will continue to honour all fallen heroes, among them Border Gezi, Perrence Shiri

13:45 President Mnangagwa invites Zanu PF chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who he says was the first female chairman of the party and Minister of Defence.

13:46 HE says appointing Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri was in honour of the late liberation icon Cde Josiah Tongogara who she served as secretary