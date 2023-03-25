LIVE BLOG: Zanu-PF Primary Elections

15:17

For Hwange West Constituency which covers Victoria Falls, Cdes Clement Mukwasi, Khumbulani Tshambo, and Philani Moyo are vying for the house of Assembly seat

15:12

Scores of voters are still in the queue waiting to cast their vote at an open space set for wards 1, 3, and 5 in Victoria Falls. Party members including youth and elderly are trickling in to vote.

14:42

Cde Deliwe Phiri was the first to cast her vote at Lulu Academy in Victoria Falls at 1 pm

14:24

A Zanu PF member prepares to vote at Nyamhunga Primary School to select councillors for Wards 1, 2 and 7 and Member of Parliament.

14:23

Voting at Lupane Local Board crèche. Most polling stations in the Mat North Provincial capital have little to no activity as most of the voting was done earlier in the day

14:18

Long queue of people waiting to vote in Zanu PF primary elections at Nyanhwere primary school in Kariba.

13:57

Voting has finally started in Victoria Falls after the arrival of ballot papers. Here presiding officer at Lulu Academy polling centres sorts out papers in preparation for the process

13:58

Party members patiently wait as voting starts in Victoria Falls. Voting started at 1pm after arrival of ballot papers.

13:25

Zanu-PF Politburo member, Cde Eliphas Mashaba, who is responsible for overseeing Bulawayo Province speaks on the goings on at the provincial command centre, which is at the party offices at Davis Hall.

12:58

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi who is uncontested at Bulawayo South says the process is going on well though it started a bit late

12:42

People on their way going to vote at Elangeni Training Centre

12:37

Voting is ongoing at Elangeni Training Centre

12:22

Ongoing voting at Ntabazinduna Flats in Mzilikazi

12:16

A party member casts her vote at Lwendulu Hall in Hwange

12:15

Zanu-PF members comprising mainly youth are casting their votes at the polling station near the airport

12:08

Bulawayo Zanu PF Greens district chairperson Cde Tendai Charuka says he is happy with the turnout at the voting station at Old Bulawayo Polytechnic College. The Bulawayo Central parliamentary hopeful says he is confident of victory.

12:00

Gwanda Urban Ward 8 candidate, Ntuthuko Ndebele says people came out in numbers to cast their vote

11:51

Voters on their way to a polling Station in uMguza

11:26

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Richard Moyo and Umguza Constituency parliamentary hopeful Cde Richard Moyo speaks on the voting process and his hopes for the day.

10:40

Elderly women take a rest as they await their turn to vote at Entumbane Emaplankeni Polling station

10:31

In Victoria Falls voting hasn’t started as ballots are on the way from Hwange where they have been dispatched

10:26

Voting has started in Hwange Central Constituency

10:11

Casting of ballots has begun, ZanuPF Central Committee Member Cde Eulysses Noedza was the first to cast her vote.

10:11

The queues at the school. People got here as early as 4am.

10:05

Mr Eliot Mpofu was the first to cast his ballot at Pampoenpoort Primary School in Matabeleland North. He speaks on his hopes for the day.

10:01

Long winding queues of voters waiting to cast their votes at Pampoenpoort primary school in uMguza District. some voters are reported to have come as early as 4 am

09:55

At Northend swimming pool polling station agents are briefed before the process

09:14

Zanu-PFis today holding its primary elections in all provinces except Masvingo and Midlands in a contest to choose candidates to stand on the ruling party ticket in the forthcoming harmonised elections