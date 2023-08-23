Live blog #ZimElections2023

As we cast our votes, we are also casting a vision for the future — a vision that upholds our traditions, celebrates our unique identity, and paves the way for a prosperous Zimbabwe (File picture)

11:22 Presidential candidate Elisabeth Isabel Valerio of UZA has cast her vote at Hwange Main Camp primary school. Speaking after casting her vote, she expressed satisfaction with the process thus far #HwangeEast #MatabelelandNorth #ZimElections2023

11:21 Prof Mthuli Ncube has arrived at celebration church polling station where he will cast his vote.#cowdrypark,#Bulawayo#Zimelections2023

11:0 Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu has voted at Acute and Creues polling station, Nyamandlovu, Umguza constituency. He was accompanied by his wife Sikhanyisiwe.

The presiding officer, Mr Nkosithabile Dube said voting started at 7AM.

10:32 Voting underway at Magwegwe West Terminus, Magwegwe West, Bulawayo. Voting started at 8:50am. Presiding Officer Nyasha Mafuwa said so far 17 males and 15 females have cast their ballot. Four have been redirected to other polling stations and 3 were assisted.

10:27 EU observers in Victoria Falls. #VictoriaFalls #HwangeWest #MatabelelandNorth #ZimElections

10:24 Surrender Kapoikilu, CCC Bulawayo Central Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament preparing to vote at the Burnside Garage in Bulawayo.

10:12 A woman votes at Riverside Primary School in Ward 2 Gweru. By 10am, 653 voters had cast their votes # Gweru Urban # Midlands province # ZimElections

10:10 People queueing at Pumula South secondary poling station to cast their votes. Presiding officer Ms Gugulethu Moyo said everything is going well and she said no redirection or turn away has been recorded as of now even though they started late at 845 am.

10:10 President of Democratic official Party Harry Peter Wilson has cast his vote at Lotshe Primary School and has implored Zimbabweans to vote peacefully and vote for a better future#Bulawayo South

10:10 Gogo Ngagwe Ncube, was the first voter at Butabubili Primary School. She said she had been voting in the country’s elections since 1980. #Tsholotsho #MatNorth #ZimElections2023

10:06 Mr John Moyo (91) has arrived at Skuta polling station #Insiza North #Matabeleland South #ZimElections

10:04 ZANU PF Insiza North constituency parliamentary candidate Cde Farai Taruvinga has cast his vote at Skuta polling station in Insiza North. #Insiza North Constituency #Matabeleland South #ZimElections2023

9:50 Byo South MP RajModi has arrived at Greenfield Primary School to cast his vote. He says he will cast his vote as soon as polling officers give the nod to start voting. He has acknowledged that voting has been delayed but said it is currently being rectified. #BulawayoSouth #ZimElections2023

9:43 Comedian Ntandoyenkosi Moyo in Cowdray Park says he is eagerly waiting to cast his vote as he has been at the polling station since dawn. He says besides the delays in the voting process all is smooth sailing. #CowdrayPark #Bulawayo #ZimElection2023

9:40 Bright Ndlovu (22) who is a first time voter said he is delighted to have managed to cast his vote for the first time. He said he could not participate in the 2018 harmonised elections as he was below age. Ndlovu said the process was easy as the polling agents guided him through. Ndlovu said it is crucial for youths to participate in the election process. #GwandaTshitaudze #MatabelelandSouth #ZimElection2023

9:33 Voting is yet to start due to logistical issues at Matshayisikova Primary School in Luveve suburb in Bulawayo as ballots papers are yet to be delivered #Emakhandeni/ Luveve #Bulawayo #ZimElections2023

9:33 Numbers continue to swell at GreenfieldPrimarySchool as the voting process is yet to start. The ZEC Presiding officer explained to the voters that as soon as logistical issues are sorted voting will start. #BulawayoSouth #ZimElection2023

9:23 In a rather bizarre incident, this reporter overheard a voter telling election officers that she deposited blank ballot papers to the ballot box. She hoped to get a new set of ballot papers but officials just took note of her issue and declined the request.

9:20 A voter who has been frantically searching for his name in Bulawayo South Constituency and had finally found it at Lotshe Primary School, says he is going for a tea break and will vote later as searching drained him.

9:13 Angelina Moyo who has a disability speaks after casting her vote at Gwanda High School. She said she is pleased with the treatment she received at the polling station as she was given preferential treatment because of her condition #GwandaTshitaudze #MatabelelandSouth #ZimElection2023

9:13 Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary, Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at Heritage Primary School in Borrowdale to cast his vote.

8:58 People checking their names at Amaswazi polling station. The presiding officer Mrs Docus Mudondi said they redirected only two people since they opened at 7:05 am. She said since the opening of the polling station everything is going well. #Pumula #Bulawayo #Zimelections2023

8:53 Voters still waiting for the voting process to start in Bulawayo South Constituency #BulawayoSouth #ZimElection2023

8:50 Zanu PF aspiring MP for Mpopoma-Mzilikazi Constituency Admire Masikati was the first person to cast his vote at 8:24 am at Tshabalala Hall A polling station, as ballot papers for local authorities delayed.

8:42 Voting has started at ward 23 Bullet shops in Nkulumane.However,a man named Patrick Mushunje stabbed another man named Fransis Mpofu on the neck while he was queing to vote over a yet to be disclosed issue. Mpofu has been rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention#Nkulumane constituency.

police have arrested the suspect

8:42 President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa have just cast their votes at Sherwood primary school polling Station this morning and expressed optimism that he will win the election. #Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe#Midlands province#Zimelection2023

8:30 People still queuing outside. Voting is yet to commence at Robert Tredgold Primary school due to logistical issues. #Bulawayo Central #Bulawayo #ZimElections2023

8:23 First time voter Tinashe Masevedza #Ward 3# Hurungwe Central constituency# Joseph Madzimure

8:23 The elderly await their turn to cast votes at Danhamombe High School in Chivi Central, Ward 20. The elderly, the disabled and pregnant women are being given first preference

8:22 Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Kembo Mohadi casting his votes at Ward 2, Beitbridge Government Primary school in Beitbridge Municipality under Beitbridge East #BeitbridgeEast #MatSouth #ZimElections

8:20 93-year-old Margret Ngwenya just cast her vote at St Matthews Primary School, Ward 1 Insiza South Constituency #Insiza South Constituency #Matabeleland South #ZimElection2023

8:08 The leader of the opposition Republican Party of Zimbabwe, Kwanele Hlabangana (captured with his wife) who just cast his vote at the Burnside Garage polling station says he is happy with the way the electoral process is going thus far.

“My observation is that it’s been peaceful, and I hope we continue with the peaceful environment so that we have undisputed elections at the end of the day.”

7:20 It’s all systems go at Pumula library poling station ward 17 as people start queueing to cast their votes. #Pumula #Bulawayo #Zimelections2023

7:07 She is the first person to cast her vote at Lusulu High School in Binga

7:06 Voters at Chikumbiro Primary School polling station in Gweru praying before casting their votes

7:05 Voters are being told to switch off their phones as such gadgets are not allowed in the polling station.

7:04 Aspirin voters checking their names on the voters roll…#Entumbane Njube constituency, #Bulawayo, #Zimelections

Voting has started peacefully countrywide as Zimbabweans today elect a president, House of Assembly representatives, and councillors. Join us as we provide real-time updates across the country.