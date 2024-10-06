Live: Bosso boycott

Dashboard : Sinokubonga Nkala

A handful of Highlanders supporters have, so far, gathered at the Club House in what they have termed a boycott of the team’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against ZPC Kariba later.

Highlanders Cowdray Park supporters chapter chairperson, Nhlanhla Bango Dube says the event at the club house is not a boycott of their league game, but a means to raise funds towards paying the US$6 000 fine that the team was slapped with by the PSL.

Numbers continue to increase at the club house as fans make their way to the “boycott” event which they have termed a fundraiser for the team.



Highlanders were slapped with a US$6 000 fine by the PSL for crowd troubles that happened at Wadzanayi Stadium a fortnight ago.

prominent Bosso fans ‘Mgijimi’, ‘Mfundisi’ and the ‘Referee’ explain their reason behind the club house event

Fans making way into the club house have to pay for tickets at the Bosso mini-bus stationed outside venue. Tickets start from US$3 (rest of ground), US$5 (wings) and US$10 (VIP).

Highlanders fans seem to have heed to the “boycott” calls as the normally lively Barbourfields Stadium has turned into a lonely place this Sunday afternoon

Scenes at Highlanders Club House

Soweto end 10 minutes into the game

Mpankweni stand 10 minutes into the game

An estimate of just over 2 000 fans are believed to have made way to the club house for the “boycott” event that has been termed as a fundraiser for Highlanders to pay the US$6 000 fine that they slapped with by the PSL.

Khaya Arts provide fans at the Highlanders Club House with entertainment.

Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda says over 3 000 fans paid to attend the event a Highlanders Club House.

Bosso players are also expected to join the event from Barboufields where they registered a 2-1 win over ZPC Kariba.

The crowd at Higlanders Club House for the “boycott” event.

Higlanders players, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Arthur Ndlovu address fans at club house

