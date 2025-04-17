LIVE” Children lead the way in Zim@45 celebrations

A celebration of freedom and youth empowerment

THE annual Childrens Party plays a vital role in recognising and empowering the youth, Child President Pious Nleya has said.

Nleya said the Childrens Party is more than just a festive gathering, adding that it symbolises the country’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and ensuring that children understand the value of freedom, unity, and national identity.

He said it provides a platform for children to express themselves, engage in cultural activities, and learn about the history and significance of independence in a fun and inclusive environment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Childrens Party at Nyamuroro High School in Gokwe, the Child President described the occasion as a major milestone in the country’s journey.

“Today is a very big occasion as Zimbabwe celebrates Independence Day tomorrow,” he said.

“This day means a lot to young people as it reminds us of where our country comes from. The event creates space for young voices and shows that the country is committed to empowering the youth.

“It also reminds us that we need to play an active role in safeguarding the future of our country and contributing towards nation-building.”