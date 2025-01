LIVE: Former Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa and co-accused back in court

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and co-accused, former Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings executive Jehan Mackay, are back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in eastern Johannesburg today.

He is accused of receiving bribes worth R1.7 million from Mackay in exchange for government tenders.

Source: SABC NEWS