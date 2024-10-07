LIVE: National hero Tshinga Dube funeral send off at Barbourfields Stadium

Dashboard : Sinokubonga Nkala

Bulawayo residents are today gathered at Barbourfields stadium for a funeral send off for national hero Tshinga Dube.

10:45

11:05

The procession is passing through Makokoba suburb. Rtd Col Dube was fond of Makokoba where he served as a National Assembly member between 2015 and 2017.

11:12

Makokoba and Mzilikazi suburbs have come to a standstill as they witness the funeral procession.

11:14

The procession is now approaching Barbourfields Stadium where Bulawayo residents will are expected to eulogies Rtd Col Dube who died on Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital.

11:25

11:26

11:31

True to what Rtd Col Dube fought for, his hearse is driven by a woman in true reflection what he fought for, equal opportunities for all.

11:35

A praise poet shower praises to Rtd Col Dube in recognition of the role he played in liberating the country

11:3

The official programme has started.

11: 38

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi and Bulawayo Deputy Mayor councillor Edwin Ndlovu and Senator Cde Molly Mpofu are part of the dignitaries here. Service chiefs are also present here.

11:42

Also present is the Central Intelligence Organisation deputy director Dr Gatsha Mazithulela, who is accompanied by his wife. The couple has also attended the send off service held at his farm in Shangani, Matabeleland South yesterday.

11:46

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Mr Paul Nyoni says the send off service is a celebration of a life well lived.

11:47

11:50

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has also joined the mourners.

11:51

Dube’s family members at Barbourfields Stadium during the send off Rtd Col Dube.

11: 52

Senior civil servants who are part of today’s proceedings.

12:02

Kenny Sigoba representing the family, addresses mourners.

Tshinga Judge Dube’s other name is Siduduzo and not so many people know the name

That is the name that his mother gave him because his elder brother had died and his birth became a comfort to the family hence the name Siduduzo.

He was born in Fort Usher in 1941.

He was inquisitive as a young person as he questioned why there were inequalities between whites and blacks.

He left his home in 1963 to join the armed struggle.

Rtd Col Dube’s legacy for truth-telling and loving must remain in the family.

He was a giver and no one would visit him and leave without getting anything.

12:07

We are grateful as the Dube family for the recognition that has been granted a national hero status.

We extend our thanks to the President for personally according him a national hero status.

This recognition is a result of his works and we hope that we can learn from his works.

He ends his address.

12:12

Rtd Col Dube had a son, Richard who was born in Zambia during the liberation struggle. His first-born son who remains a Zambian has sent condolence messages as well and has expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwean Government for honouring his dad.

His niece Duduzile who is in the United Kingdom, has also sent a condolence message. She describes Rtd Col Dube as the loving uncle who protected the family and was always there for them.

Gibson Mayisa, takes to the podium to speak on behalf of his friends.

12:26

I came to mourn a brother, I was not prepared to deliver any message. I want to express my profound thanks to the Government and everyone who is here to celebrate Tshinga.

I first met him in 1966 we met at Kazungula as a recruitee and already he was an armed guerilla fighter.

He was younger than other fighters, he came into the country in June 1966, he was together with Cde Moffart Hadebe, Matshimini,

He narrates how Rtd Col Dube was sold out in Botswana.

He was a soft-spoken man and even after being diced he would just say you are a fool.

He was keen on education and would constantly visit embassies to seek for scholarships to advance his studies. His constant visits to embassies earned him the nickname Embassy.

He was resourceful and he was a soul brother.

As Tshinga’s friends, we are thankful to President Mnangagwa, the family and everyone involved in honouring him.

Thank you

Dr Lizwe Maphosa speaks on behalf of his wife’s family, the Maphosa family.

12:36

I’m going to talk about Tshinga as our son-in-law and a role model.

He married my younger sister Nomathemba Wendy Dube. He came home and became a son. There is nothing we could do in the Maphosa family without his involvement.

We had two sons-in-law Tshinga who was in Zanu Pf and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo in MDC, who married my sisters.

Tshinga made us understand that despite political differences people can set work together.

He was a rare breed, he was an understanding man, and he was a humble man. He was a big human being who never showed his authority to the general public.

Tshinga was a role model and loved football.

He loved Highlanders and through him, we got to understand what means to love football.

Ubaba uTshinga was a living example of a kind man, a loving man.

As the Maphosa family to be frank and truthful and as someone said we should be truthful.

What the President did was to recognise that he is a hero. What the President did was not to declare him a national hero but to recognise his works.

12:37

Elkana Dube, speaks on behalf of the Highlanders Football Club.

12:42

We express our sincere heartfelt condolences as the Highlanders family on the passing of Rtd Col Tshinga Judge Dube.

We gather to celebrate the life of Rtd Col Dube, he wasn’t just a member but the heartbeat of the party.

He instilled a sense of community within Highlanders F.C.

Rtd Col Dube opened doors to the club to the highest offices in the land. He assisted the club in getting a sponsorship partnership and a mining claim.

He has left an indelible mark and his legacy will live on.

As a club, we will miss him but his spirit will live on for generations to come.

The final whistle has been blown.

12:44

NRZ gives a testimonial on Rtd Col Dube.

12:58

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is delivering remarks now

13:05

We mourn with you. You lost a caring father, brother and grandparent. It’s a sad loss for Bulawayo. Allow me to thank President Mnangagwa for recognising Rtd Col Dube’s hard work and conferring him a national hero status.

He has been accorded a befitting send-off due to his contribution to liberating the country and independence contributions.

He was a hard worker, and pillar of strength and we bid farewell to a loyal, hardworking leader which every Zimbabwe should aim to achieve.

We celebrate a life well lived. His legacy will never fade. We shall remember for his works and deeds. We should never forget the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy as a product of his work.

It was our duty to preserve the gains of our independence

13:08

Minister Ncube says Mrs Dube has a special message, thanking health workers who looked after Rtd Col Dube until he breathed his last breath.

She said Mrs Dube also expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for recognising Rtd Col Dube as a national hero.

13:10

Minister Ncube has concluded her speech.

13:49

Body viewing has started.

14:29

The body has left Barbourfields Stadium to his home in Killarney where it will lie in state. It will leave Bulawayo tomorrow for burial in Harare on Wednesday at the National Heroes Acre