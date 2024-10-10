LIVE: President Mnangagwa officially opens the 27th edition of Mine Entra in Bulawayo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre for the Official Opening of the 27th Edition of Mine Entra.

The President is expected to deliver a keynote address, highlighting the importance of the mining sector to Zimbabwe’s economy and outlining the government’s plans for its development in line with the National Development Strategy One.

11:57 President Mnangagwa is now presenting MineEntra 2024 awards

11:54 In conclusion. Zimbabwe stands ready to welcome investors as we continue to build our country brick by brick, stone upon stone. I thank you

11:52 Policy framework in skills development will be constantly reviewed. This will ensure companies export minerals processed rather than raw. We need to create local jobs.

11:50 Let’s think of people first and act in the national interest. Our people should benefit from our God-given natural resources

11:49 The employment of artificial intelligence is also encouraged. We must protect the environment for both present and future generations. Mining should develop cleaner solutions in the whole value chain. We should work towards lowering emissions. I commend those who have invested in renewable energy and mining companies should increase productivity and ensure communities benefit

11:46 The Mining sector has the responsibility to adapt to our growth and we expect a spinoff which will promote the rapid Industrialisation of our motherland Zimbabwe. Bold decisions must be taken with the sector to speed up mineral beneficiation and value addition

11:44 The urgent challenge is not to only produce more, but to produce better. To ensure long-term viability, innovation has a role and be accelerated. We are currently living in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

11:42 More companies recognise that it is important to adopt new technologies to ensure the exploitation of new minerals

11:39 This event is occurring at a time when the mining sector is witnessing growth. I was impressed by the exhibitions which are a reflection of growth and innovation in the sector.

11:37 He begins by giving salutations recognising the presence of VP Chiwenga, Ministers and key stakeholders in the mining sector and the ZITF board and management

11:34 President Mnangagwa has taken to the podium to address delegates attending the 27th edition of the MineEntra

10:47 Shepco Industrial Holdings Group CEO Dr Shepherd Chawira takes the President through some of their exhibitions at the ongoing Mine Entra Expo

10:42 President Mnangagwa is now touring stands at the ongoing 27th Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) conference.

He commenced his tour at the Rema Tip Top stand and went on to the Fidelity Gold Refinery stand.

09:40

President Mnangagwa has arrived for the official opening of this year’s edition of Mine Entra at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre