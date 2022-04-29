LIVE: President Mnangagwa officially opens ZITF

PREAMBLE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of today’s official opening of the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was the guest of honour, will not be able to officially open the 62nd edition of ZITF following the death of his country’s former president, Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki died last Thursday aged 90 and President Kenyatta declared a mourning period until his burial, with flags flying at half-mast.

President Mnangagwa had invited Kenyatta to officially open this year’s ZITF, which has attracted more than 500 direct exhibitors, of which 71 are first timers.

As a result President Mnangagwa will officially open the trade fair.

The first family has already arrived at ZITF for the official opening.