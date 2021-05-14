LIVE: President Mnangagwa visits Bulawayo companies

Updates by Prosper Ndlovu and Eliah Saushoma

17.15 – President Mnangagwa has just told journalists that he had a nice engagement with Cde Ngwenya who told him that she wants fruits and the President pledged to bring them for her. The President has just left but Cabinet ministers who accompanied him remain here interacting with Cde Ngwenya.

17.13 – President Mnangagwa is now at Coronation Cottages Old People’s Home to visit Cde Jane Ngwenya, a veteran of the liberation struggle who also saved in Government for many years after independence.

16.35 – President’s Monarch visit ends, he leaves

16.27 – Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni takes to the podium to deliver vote of thanks.

16.24 – President expresses gratitude to Tregers Group for an insightful tour and concludes his speech

16.21 – Road upgrades also on and efforts being complemented by modernisation of ports of entry across the country. “We should not cry about sanctions,” says ED. He says even Covid-19 has also helped the country to revamp health sector in a big manner, urges private sector to conduct business with integrity and shun corruptions.

16.20 – 2021 will see Gwayi-Shangani Dam completed to provide Bulawayo with adequate water supply while power projects in Hwange, within 2 to 3 years from now we should enjoy energy supply in this country for the first time.

16.18 – President says Government has availed more incentives to enhance exports and a stronger manufacturing base, calls on industry to increase collaboration and partnership with innovation hubs.

16.13 -Company’s active participation in green economy through recycling and solar geysers is highly commendable. Also commends manufacturing companies for showing resilience and thriving to turnaround, urges sector to further push for increased output and pledged more enhanced policy support. “We need continuous dialogue between Government and industry,” says President Mnangagwa.

16.12 -He commends Tregers Group for surviving difficult past economic times, says activity on the ground helps Governmentt to refine policy to enhance support and solutions to challenges facing industries. But the Government cannot do everything for businesses as it also expect them to meet certain expectations, says the President. President says much work must be done to increase Bulawayo per capita income and drive towards an upper middle class income status by 2030.

16.04 – Says he is honoured to visit this company and others, at a time when Government is facilitating accelerated economic development along the industry value chain towards attainment of vision 2030. He says visit lays focus on critical business dialogue ahead of the ZITF in July this year. His Excellency urges businesses to keep working hard and assures them of increased Government support.

16.00 – President Mnangagwa now takes to the podium

15.59 – Minister Muchinguri introduces President Mnangagwa and outlines his detailed profile of service to the country from the days of the liberation struggle to date. Says new dispensation under ED has given impetus to economic revival and improved livelihoods.

15. 56 – Minister Muchinguri commends Tregers Group for contributing immensely to the growth of the economy and diversifying it’s portfolio to meet modern market demands, which buttresses government thrust to realise an upper middle income economy by 2030.

15.54 – Muchinguri takes to the podium

15.52 – Dr Sekai Nzenza invites Defense Minister Muchinguri to the podium to introduce His Excellency.

15.50 – Dr Nzenza says evidence of industry recovery in Bulawayo exhibits the reality of President Mnangagwa’s vision, which is anchored on local content policy, import substitution and growing exports. Says new dispensation not only focused on growing output but protecting consumers and ensuring access to affordable quality standards goods. “What we are seeing here today is testimony to the revival of the economy”, she says.

15.49 – Says Tregers Group is remarkable in terms of innovation and diversification as it produces products that touch every aspect of life, including recycling plastics into valuable products. “We want to celebrate what the Treggers Group are doing here,” says Dr Nzenza.

15.47 – Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, now takes to the podium to deliver her remarks.

15.45 – She ends her speech.

15.44 – She welcomes the President and his delegation. Says Bulawayo is elated to host the President and showcase it’s business activity as an industrial hub of the country. She commends ED and his Government for speed heading investment reforms and setting a clear path for revamping a sound industrial base and creating jobs.

15.41 – She also says revival of industry is critical to meeting ideals of NDS1, a five year economic blueprint spanning 2021 to 2025.

15.39 – Minister Ncube says Bulawayo industries are diversifying in response to market demands across sectors.

15.38 – Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube now delivering her remarks.

15.28 – President Mnangagwa cuts a ribbon and unveils a plaque to officially open Treger Household Factory.

15.22 – The tour has ended and now official proceedings start with singing of national anthem.

15.10 – President and his delegation now touring the giant Monarch warehousing factory.

15.02 – President samples a finished wheelbarrow.

14.59 – President now touring the geyser manufacturing unit.

14.57 – Now delegation moves to the wheelbarrow making unit

14.54 – President and his delegation have begun a tour of the Monarch Steel plant, production. Is in full swing here and workers are busy doing their job.

14.39 – President Mnangagwa is now in a closed door briefing with senior company executives.

14.25 – His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has just arrived at the giant, Monarch Steel plant along Khami Road in in Bulawayo.

He is expected to meet company shareholders and senior executives as well as visit the Aluminum Windows and Doors Factory.

The President would also tour the Solar Geyser and Wheel Barrows Factory and Plastics Recycling Plant before officially opening the Treger Housewares Factory.

Accompanying the President are Cabinet Ministers: Dr Sekai Nzenza (Industry), Owen Ncube (state security), Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (defense), Judith Ncube (Byo resident minister) and her Mat South counterpart Abednico Ncube.

Also present is Deputy Chief Secretary to President and Cabinet George Charamba, former Industry Minister Dr Mike Bimha, Angeline Masuku, industry executives, senators and members of Parliament.