LIVE: President officially launches Bulawayo Arts Festival

Live updates by Vusumuzi Dube

14:18 – President Mnangagwa has arrived at Bulawayo’s Large City Hall, where he is expected to officially open the Bulawayo Arts Festival.

In the morning the President also launched the city’s heritage corridor, where he toured some of the city’s heritage sites inclusive of the Inxwala site, hanging tree and the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo museum.

14:23 – Roman Catholic Archbishop Alex Kaliyani now giving an opening prayer to kick start proceedings.

14:32 – Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Judith Ncube takes to the podium to give welcome remarks

14:36 – The Bulawayo Arts Festival allows the city to showcase it’s rich history, diversity and cultural heritage. This festival will enable artist from across the country to showcase their works to both a local and global audience

14:39 – I hope that from today the BAF will go from strength to strength. Bulawayo is already is host to two other events in the name of Intwasa and the Bulawayo Arts Awards. The province is endowed with a rich history and has managed to cement it’s place as the cultural capital.

14:42 – With these remarks baba, I welcome you to the city of Kings and Queens says Cde Ncube as she ends her speech.

14:46 – President Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga singing along to Black Umfolosi’s famous Unity song, with everyone in the auditorium cheering along